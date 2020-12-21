Christmas is almost here, but there’s still time for some last-minute gifts for the gardener in your life.
Containers, planters and pots can be great options.
Many years ago, I read an article about containers in a gardening magazine. The author said a few good containers were among the best investments we can make for our garden. She went on to highlight some very stunning, high-end examples, with bold color, dramatic form, made of exquisite materials and, of course, with a proportionally impressive price tag.
I laughed at the thought of spending my entire garden budget on one container. The containers were beautiful, but for me they would have been empty of plants, and in a barren garden. Since then, I’ve gradually built a serviceable collection of garden containers.
The first were gifts and windfalls. My son’s first job was at a garden center and he had the opportunity to buy a few scratch-and-dent containers at bargain prices, which became Mother’s Day presents.
I learned to look through the end-of-season clearance sales.
I scouted yard sales, estate sales and resale shops, looking for containers with some patina and character, and for items such as wash tubs or baskets that could be creatively repurposed.
As my gardens have developed and plantings filled in, I can spare some resources to buy the occasional new container at full retail, though I am as likely to spend the funds on spray paint to dress up a bargain. Creativity only adds to the fun.
So, containers really are among the best investments we can make for our garden. In addition to holding plants, they add distinctly man-made color, form and texture, in contrast or harmony with the flowers and foliage of the garden plants.
When choosing a gift container, as with anything, consider the person’s preferences and the style of the home or landscape.
Smaller decorative containers are the perfect accent to a gift plant, but also make great gifts on their own. Your gardener can have some fun finding plants to fill them, enjoy indoors immediately, and have the option to move them outdoors for the spring and summer. Pots that don’t have drainage holes in the bottom can serve as a decorative cover for plants in a plain plastic grower’s pot.
For larger containers, look for options made of lightweight materials that are easy to handle or of sturdy concrete, metal, or fiberglass which withstand outdoor conditions year-round. Some of my first containers were large, glazed, clay pots that must be moved to the barn or garage to avoid damage in the winter elements. This can be a chore, and the extra handling brings its own hazards.
Fortunately, the selection of lightweight containers gets better all the time. Good imitations of much more expensive or fragile materials means that aesthetics don’t suffer and the containers can be year-round additions to the landscape.
Larger soil volume means that hardy perennials or shrubs (zone 3 or 4) can be permanently planted. Evergreens and perennials with winter presence like heuchera, or ornamental grasses add to the effect.
And don’t overlook the utilitarian containers, such as the Earthbox, designed to grow vegetable plants in a self-watering system. These can be placed on wheels to extend the growing season and make a great gift for those with limited space or mobility.
Handcrafted containers are truly personal gifts, though with the holiday only days away an IOU for spring use might be necessary. Those with skills and equipment can create vessels of ceramic or pottery, and carpenters and woodworkers might build planters, window boxes and even large raised beds.
And the gifted gardener can push aside winter doldrums with dreams of plants to fill that new container.
