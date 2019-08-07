Beef Breeds

Chianina

Youth

Champion: Hailey Throne

Main Anjou

Youth

Champion: Jared Ritter

Reserve: Jared Ritter

Open

Champion: Jared Ritter

Reserve: Jared Ritter

Simmental

Open

Champion: Isla Britten

Any Other Breed

Youth

Champion: Faith Butcher

Commercial

Youth

Champion: Brayden Risinger

Reserve: Brayden Risinger

Open

Champion: McKenna Sovis

Reserve: McKenna Sovis

Youth Beef Showmanship

First-Year project

First place: Kennadee Robinson

Second place: Paige Nichols

Third place: Paul Hendzel

Fourth place: Cale Jones

Fifth place: Faith Butcher

Novice

First place: Isla Britten

Second place: Skyler Blair

Third place: Abigail Lehman

Fourth place: Travis Wachoicz

Junior

First place: Brayden Risinger

Second place: Gracie Crowe

Third place: Luke Barta

Fourth place: Tuff Slieff

Fifth place: Dalton Birchmeier

Intermediate

First place: Kendall Hall

Second place: Haley Zdunic

Third place: Paula Olger

Fourth place: Billy Harris

Fifth place: Olivia Birchmeier

Senior

First place: Kaddi Gewirtz

Second place: Abigal Olger

Third place: Ally Majzel

Fourth place: Isabella Miller

Fifth place: Erica Barta

Homegrown

Best market animal from own herd

Champion: Kendall Hall

Reserve: Luka Barta

Market Beef

Beef Market champion lightweight

Champion: Zain Woodruff

Reserve: Mikayla Wachowicz

Beef Market champion mediumweight

Champion: Isla Britten

Reserve: Billy Harris

Beef Market champion heavyweight

Champion: Grace Crowe

Reserve: Haley Zdunic

