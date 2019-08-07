Beef Breeds
Chianina
Youth
Champion: Hailey Throne
Main Anjou
Youth
Champion: Jared Ritter
Reserve: Jared Ritter
Open
Champion: Jared Ritter
Reserve: Jared Ritter
Simmental
Open
Champion: Isla Britten
Any Other Breed
Youth
Champion: Faith Butcher
Commercial
Youth
Champion: Brayden Risinger
Reserve: Brayden Risinger
Open
Champion: McKenna Sovis
Reserve: McKenna Sovis
Youth Beef Showmanship
First-Year project
First place: Kennadee Robinson
Second place: Paige Nichols
Third place: Paul Hendzel
Fourth place: Cale Jones
Fifth place: Faith Butcher
Novice
First place: Isla Britten
Second place: Skyler Blair
Third place: Abigail Lehman
Fourth place: Travis Wachoicz
Junior
First place: Brayden Risinger
Second place: Gracie Crowe
Third place: Luke Barta
Fourth place: Tuff Slieff
Fifth place: Dalton Birchmeier
Intermediate
First place: Kendall Hall
Second place: Haley Zdunic
Third place: Paula Olger
Fourth place: Billy Harris
Fifth place: Olivia Birchmeier
Senior
First place: Kaddi Gewirtz
Second place: Abigal Olger
Third place: Ally Majzel
Fourth place: Isabella Miller
Fifth place: Erica Barta
Homegrown
Best market animal from own herd
Champion: Kendall Hall
Reserve: Luka Barta
Market Beef
Beef Market champion lightweight
Champion: Zain Woodruff
Reserve: Mikayla Wachowicz
Beef Market champion mediumweight
Champion: Isla Britten
Reserve: Billy Harris
Beef Market champion heavyweight
Champion: Grace Crowe
Reserve: Haley Zdunic
