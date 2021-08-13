Lightweight Gilt

Grand champion: Travis Farrow

Reserve champion: Nolyn Bristley

Light Middleweight Gilt

Grand champion: Darrin Alward

Reserve champion: Jaden Edington

Heavy Middleweight Gilt

Grand champion: Wyatt Benn

Reserve champion: Dalton Birchmeier

Heavyweight Gilt

Grand champion: Emma Challender

Reserve champion: Conner Jacobs

Lightweight Barrow

Grand champion: Emerson Massey

Reserve champion: Paul Hendzel

Light Middleweight Barrow

Grand champion: Emma Challender

Reserve champion: Jaden Edington

Heavy Middleweight Barrow

Grand champion: Lane Mazich

Reserve champion: Wyatt Mazich

Heavyweight Barrow

Grand champion: Wyatt Benn

Reserve champion: Lane Mazich

