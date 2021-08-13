Lightweight Gilt
Grand champion: Travis Farrow
Reserve champion: Nolyn Bristley
Light Middleweight Gilt
Grand champion: Darrin Alward
Reserve champion: Jaden Edington
Heavy Middleweight Gilt
Grand champion: Wyatt Benn
Reserve champion: Dalton Birchmeier
Heavyweight Gilt
Grand champion: Emma Challender
Reserve champion: Conner Jacobs
Lightweight Barrow
Grand champion: Emerson Massey
Reserve champion: Paul Hendzel
Light Middleweight Barrow
Grand champion: Emma Challender
Reserve champion: Jaden Edington
Heavy Middleweight Barrow
Grand champion: Lane Mazich
Reserve champion: Wyatt Mazich
Heavyweight Barrow
Grand champion: Wyatt Benn
Reserve champion: Lane Mazich
