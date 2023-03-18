It’s time to review the latest All-America Selections winners! As you begin shopping for your spring seeds and plants, be sure to consider these proven performers.
The AAS program has been in place for 90 years, with the first awards announced in 1933. Plant breeders submit seeds or cuttings of their newest vegetable and flower varieties for a rigorous trialing and evaluation process, designed to determine the best, truly improved varieties for home gardens across the U.S.
Those that consistently exhibit superior qualities in trial gardens across North America are announced by AAS as national winners and introduced to growers and gardeners through the media. Plants that do well in some, but not all, trials may be given a regional award so that gardeners in those areas can benefit from the results of the testing.
This year there are six National AAS winners, and this week we’ll review the plants in the Edibles/Vegetables category.
The San Joaquin produces a typical yield of about 50 peppers per plant and is unique in that most of the fruit is ready at the same time. This is ideal for gardeners who want to can, pickle, freeze or put up a big batch of salsa. The fruit also keeps well on the plant, and will continue to ripen to a sweeter, beautiful red, allowing for an extended harvest season.
The plant’s peppers are thick-walled and reach about four inches in length. They are mild for a jalapeño at just 2,500 to 6,000 Scoville Heat Units. Typical jalapeños register at about 20,000 Scoville units.
Plants in the vegetable garden reach about 30 inches tall. They shoud be spaced 24 inches apart in rows 3 feet apart. The plant may also be grown in a large container. Sow seeds indoors about eight weeks before the last frost or buy young plants in the garden center or greenhouse. Its first fruits are ready to harvest about sixty days from transplant into the garden.
Sweet Jade — A Kabocha-type winter squash
Expect prolific yields of small, round green squash, 4 to 5 inches in diameter and weighing 1 to 2 pounds. Each is the perfect size for an individual portion for a meal. The squash could also be used as a unique serving bowl for a complementary soup. Its flesh is deep orange, very sweet, dry and flavorful whether roasted, baked or pureed.
Plants grow about 24 inches tall and have the wide, sprawling habit typical of a winter squash. Vines spread 6 to 8 feet, and rows should be spaced 6 to 12 feet. You may also train the vines to climb on a sturdy support such as a hog or cattle panel or substantial trellis.
Sow seeds indoors in early May, which is about three weeks before our last frost, or purchase started plants in a garden center or greenhouse. Expect the first squash to be ready to harvest about 95 to 100 days from transplant into the garden.
These petite squash store well, too.
Zenzei — A Roma-type tomato
Zenzei, an early Roma-type tomato, performed very well in our Great Lakes region, making it well worth seeking out for our gardens.
It produces prolific 4-to-5-inch paste-type tomatoes on big, robust, disease-resistant plants. They are ready to start harvesting about 70 to 80 days from transplanting to the garden. Plants should be staked to support the plants and fruit.
For more details on all the AAS winners, visit all-americaselections.org, and keep these outstanding varieties in mind as you plan your garden!
