Fair officials seek help sprucing up grounds for 2021

SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Citing health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, Shiawassee County Fair organizers opted to cancel the 2020 fair, marking the first time the event did not take place since World War II.
In 2021, fair organizers are determined to resume the longtime community tradition, though they need some help sprucing up the grounds after the year-long closure.
Residents who wish to help are encouraged to gather at 10 a.m. Saturday at the the fairgrounds, 2900 E. Hibbard Road. Tasks include pulling weeds, picking up sticks, washing windows, cleaning buildings and setting up horse stalls, officials said.
Health guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing, will be observed.
“It might look a little different (this year), however, we are moving forward with fair,” organizers wrote in a March 31 Facebook post, outlining three potential formats for the annual event, slated to run Aug. 8-14.
Plan A is to conduct a traditional fair, with the familiar food vendors, carnival rides and livestock exhibits. The fair’s board of directors will review state and local health department guidelines May 24 to determine if Plan A is feasible, officials said, acknowledging virus-related restrictions may prompt a transition to Plan B — a youth fair with a reduction of commercial exhibits.
The fair’s board of directors plans to review health department guidelines a second time June 28 to assess whether or not to continue with Plan A or Plan B.
“Our worst-case scenario is that Plan C will be implemented, which will be a youth ‘show and go’ and sale for market animals,” officials wrote in the Facebook post, urging visitors to mark their calendars for Aug. 8-14.
Citing health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus, the fair’s board of directors voted 22-2 May 18, 2020, to cancel the 2020 fair. The safety of exhibitors and visitors, vendor contract requirements and organizational timelines were factors in the cancellation, officials said at the time.
To accommodate livestock exhibitors, fair organizers conducted an online-only auction in 2020, though the hope is to resume with an in-person format this year, officials said.
For updates on the status of the 2021 Shiawassee County Fair, visit facebook.com/Shiawassee-County-Fair-138612029560334.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.