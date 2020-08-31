The Downtown Owosso Farmers Market was in full swing Saturday, with vendors selling their wares to customers. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 31, and offers fruits, vegetables, meats, food, cheese, honey, handmade crafts and more.
