Ornamental and vegetable gardening are the most popular garden topics you’ll see discussed these days, whether in this column, magazines or elsewhere.
In the not so recent past, however, only the wealthiest could afford the luxury of decorative gardening. A plant had to be useful to justify the resources needed to cultivate it.
The status of vegetable gardens has remained secure. Central to the home economy, their value has stayed constant even as styles and philosophies have changed, from colonial homestead garden plots, to victory gardens, to locavores seeking a reliable source of wholesome food.
Back in the day, culinary herb gardens often provided the only ready supply of affordable seasonings for the table. Dye plants and medicinal herbs would have had a place too, especially in remote areas where families had to be self-sufficient.
Today, few other than hobbyists dye their own cloth. Some gardeners are interested in using herbs for medicinal purposes, but most wisely stay away from anything potent or dangerous.
I prefer to play it safe, and reflect on the historical perspective. In early times, people certainly had a closer, more personal relationship with the plants in their surrounding environment. Before modern medicine, reliance on a basic knowledge of plant’s healing properties was often the only tool available to help keep families healthy or hope to provide a cure. If you were fortunate, there may be a local expert, knowledgeable in the regional plants and how to use them for more serious conditions. Most households had a basic plan for treating the occasional headache, stomach ache, cuts, bruises, bleeding, sprains or fever.
However, I stop short of romanticizing these “old days” when we were closer to nature.
Today, commercially purchased herbal products are usually sold as nutritional supplements rather than medicines, in part because the amount of active ingredient is not scientifically controlled, even if the amount of the herbs is carefully measured. The challenge is magnified in harvests from the garden, since the key medicinal chemical components in a plant can vary wildly based on the growing conditions, soil fertility and composition, rainfall, sunlight, temperatures, etc. It can vary plant to plant, season to season and location to location.
With modern pharmaceutical science distilling active ingredients and dispensing consistent dosages, there’s no good reason to risk your health or safety. Always research carefully before consuming any herbs, and stay with the safer end of the spectrum, with mild teas, aromatherapy and salves. Most culinary and tea herbs are harvested with light snipping of leaves and the ends of the new growth, which keeps plants tidy and prevents them from going to seed. I’m less likely to try the “good-for-you-but-not-so-tasty” herbs like echinacea, which have to be dug and dried to harvest and use the roots—wrecking the plants in the process.
Looking at some common names for plants, the term ‘wort’ provides a clue about early uses and beliefs about a plant. From the Old English, ‘wort’ was associated with a plant, herb or vegetable used for food or medicine.
For example, lungwort (Pulmonaria) is legacy from the ancient doctrine of signatures, which included a belief that a plant resembling a part of the anatomy had medicinal properties for that part. The broad, elongated white-spotted leaves of this plant were thought to resemble the lung and used to treat pulmonary ailments. Liverwort (Hepatica), spleenwort (Asplenium) and toothwort (Dentaria) speak for themselves. It is now believed that many of these plants are important in herbal medicine, and that the comparisons were really about helping the herbalist-in-training remember her lessons.
Gardening is rich in history; beauty of another sort.
