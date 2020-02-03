FINUCANE: Don’t be afraid to branch out with houseplants

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it can often seem like the longest, especially if we’re wishing for spring.
I strongly recommend a trip to the greenhouse, florist or floral department for a brief escape to a greener place. Surrounded by lush, growing plants, it’s easier to remember the warm breezes and vibrant colors of summer. A little plant therapy can go a long way toward curbing cabin fever, and even if you give in to temptation and buy a plant or two, it is still much less expensive than a tropical vacation.
I appreciate houseplants, and have many I grow and enjoy. I also have limited space where I can grow them successfully, and don’t want a huge indoor collection to care for during the summer months when I want to be outdoors playing. I keep the winter blues from turning the house into a jungle with a few simple rules.
Give yourself permission to buy a throw-away plant. Many of the flashiest flowering indoor potted plants will give a beautiful display for several weeks. Cineraria, kalanchoe, mums and azaleas, for example, are lovely and long-lasting in bloom, but fail to make much of a decorative statement when their bloom has passed. These plants have been forced into flower in a warm greenhouse, often under controlled lighting and temperatures to simulate their ideal blooming conditions. It can be a real project to get them to re-flower in home conditions, and usually the results are much less impressive. Add this to a ho-hum appearance when out-of-bloom and it just makes sense to compost them when flowering is done. So give yourself permission not only to buy it, but to throw it away, too.
Look for plants that can move outdoors in spring.
This plan allows you to enjoy a new plant indoors, and transfer it to a summer container or landscape to appreciate for another season.
You get instant gratification now, and can plan to buy one less plant on your spring budget. Tropical foliage plants are especially good for this purpose, with a more consistent and subdued appearance that is easy to use with a wide assortment of flowering annuals — so you don’t have to know your spring container plans when you make your greenhouse foliage decisions. Keep in mind that indoor lighting is very different than outdoors. A bright light houseplant will need a shaded location outside. Indoor plants suited to low light will thrive in the deepest garden shade. Ivy is a great choice for hanging baskets indoors or out, and a good trailing foliage accent for containers. English ivy (Hedera helix) offers a wide variety of leaf shapes, colors and patterns of variegation, and most selections can be grown outdoors as a hardy perennial ground cover or climber. Tropical plants such as Swedish Ivy (Plectranthus), grape leaf ivy (Cissus), German ivy (Senecio) are more robust growing, filling in faster and expanding options for colors and leaf forms. More traditional house plants, like spider plants (Chlorophytum), Moses-in-a-cradle (rhoeo) and pothos or devil’s ivy (Epipremnum) are tough, resilient and attractive plants — easy to grow indoors and quickly adapting to outdoor uses. These particular selections are good not only as part of mixed annual planters but also as a one-season ground cover at garden’s edge. If you have the space and want something more dramatic, even the big box stores offer a selection of larger floor plants this time of year. Fine, graceful palm fronds, bold fiddle-leaf figs or the wine-red foliage of Hawaiian Ti look great in the living room — and in summer are fantastic for the deck or at the center of a big container. Treat yourself to a local tropical excursion, and get a little start on spring.
