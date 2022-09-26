Stonecrop sedums are exceptionally hardy, showy perennials that thrive in just about anything our Michigan climate throws at them.
Many gardeners know the ground cover or trailing sedums. There are also mid-size varieties with sprawling or semi-trailing growth habits. All of these are good garden plants, thriving in poor soils and providing a reliable summer flower display.
But if you’re looking for a true four-season perennial, the tall, upright forms are the ideal choice.
Brilliant and Autumn Joy are the two classic selections found in so many gardens and set the standard for the rest.
These workhorses start out in spring as a tight rosette of cabbage-like gray-green leaves that gradually extend into a tidy mound of foliage. In late summer, plants develop broad, flat clusters of buds resembling broccoli crowns that open to umbrellas of bright pink flowers. The spent blossoms fade to a mahogany brown and remain on the sturdy stems through the winter, catching frost and snow until you snap them off to make room for the emerging spring rosettes.
Brilliant has a bright pink flower, and is the earliest blooming, starting to color up now. Autumn Joy blooms a deeper pink, shifting to red as it matures. They both grow to 18 to 24 inches and are exceptionally cold hardy—they will winter for many years in an unprotected half- barrel or other large planter.
Flowers are butterfly magnets, and also attract bees, so are best sited away from well-traveled walkways or seating areas.
Plants prefer full sun and may flop a bit if grown in rich soil or too much shade. In this case, you may promote bushy growth and a self-supporting plant by pinching new growth back by half when it gets about four inches tall. New plants can be started very easily from cuttings; I’ve seen them growing under the greenhouse benches from pieces that break off and drop to the ground.
With the continuing popularity of succulent foliage plants, there has been an abundance of new variety introductions of tall autumn stonecrops. A major, and nearly universal, improvement has been sturdy, upright stems that don’t flop, even in less-than-ideal conditions. Following is an overview of just a sampling of the many options.
Autumn Charm and Autumn Fire are variegated varieties with wide yellow leaf margins. Autumn Delight has a reverse variegation, with lemon-yellow leaves edged in green. Frosty Morn is an older variegated selection of Brilliant, but less desirable, as plants tend to revert, sprouting vigorous green shoots that will quickly take over if not snapped off.
There is an impressive assortment of varieties with deep purple, nearly black foliage. Chocolate Drop, Night Embers, Touchdown Teak and Desert Black have an abundance of smaller flower clusters in various shades of pink. Raspberry Truffle has unusually large leaves. Dark Magic has glossy black leaves and many broad clusters of deep rose blooms.
Varieties such as Class Act, Thunderhead, Carl and Mr. Goodbud have exceptionally large and/or vibrant blooms. Crystal Pink has very large clusters of soft pink, and Lemonjade has unique citron yellow flowers. These have the typical gray-green foliage.
An interesting group of newer introductions shift color over the course of the season, adding yet another layer to the value these plants bring to the garden. Cherry Truffle and Touchdown Breeze have foliage that shifts color from early season through summer. Over the Moon has olive green rose-rimmed leaves and broad flower clusters that start out white and age to blush rose. Conga Line and Night Light have shifting foliage color followed by blooms that also transform as they age.
And just when you thought they couldn’t make a good thing any better.
