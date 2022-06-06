Succulents are popular for good reason

Durable, resilient plants come in a wide range of foliage colors, textures and sizes. I’d say that they thrive on neglect, but that doesn’t really apply to any plant. They are relatively easy to grow, just provide them with a bright, sunny location, a sharply drained soil and water just when they need it.
The challenge is that most homes do not have a lot of bright, sunny windows, and if you’re into houseplants, there are a lot of contenders for that precious space. Without that strong light, most succulents will stretch and lean toward the strongest light, drop lower leaves and lose any vibrant color. And almost all succulents need to be grown as houseplants, at least during the cold months, because they are not hardy.
There is one excellent exception, an old-fashioned pass-along plant that comes pretty darn close to thriving on neglect.
Hen and chicks, Sempervivum, is garden hardy to 30 below zero, or USDA hardiness zone 4. Like other succulents, they need full sun to thrive and well-drained soil. Root system is shallow, so plants do well in containers, trough gardens and rock gardens, as well as at garden’s edge. They actually prefer moderately moist conditions, which means that a wet, snowy winter will not kill them.
Plants come in a wide variety of foliage colors, from emerald-green to red to powder blue, and all sorts of combinations, such as green with red edges.
Foliage grows in tight rosettes and multiplies by producing small rosettes—chicks—around the main “hen”. They will quickly fill a container and spill over the edges, and are hardy enough that they will survive the winter in the pot. Just choose a container that will not be damaged by temperature swings and moisture in winter. Plastic, cement or resin work well, and we’ve all seen creative vessels like old shoes or boots. Make sure that the container has good drainage, and it helps to set it on small stones so that the drain holes are not resting directly on the ground during winter, to helps promote drainage when the ground is frozen.
Create a tapestry effect by mixing an assortment of different colors or varieties, or highlight a single type in its own container.
There are several novelty or specialty types that are worth seeking out.
I like the cobwebs, Sempervivum arachnoides, with fine fibers on the edge of the leaves which create a spider web effect. Most common is green foliage with white webbing, but some can be found with a burgundy blush on the leaves, which really highlights the web.
I also grow a variety called Oddity, which has rolled foliage that looks like tubes rather than a flat, pointed leaf.
Relatively new to the market is a series called Chick Charms. These stand out for their unique colors and patterns, including Cosmic Candy with red foliage rimmed with frosty hairs, Sugar Shimmer with green foliage tipped in burgundy and fine white fur over the entire leaf surface. My personal favorite is Gold Nugget with a truly stunning transformation through the season, with red-rimmed green leaves in summer, deep red in summer, and brilliant gold blushed red in the cold months.
Worth noting is that Sempervivum is monocarpic. Occasionally plants flower, and when this happens, the largest rosette grows taller and develops a cluster of flower buds at the tip. Typical blooms are pink stars. The rosette that blooms will die after flowering, so remove it gently from the connected chicks, and they will quickly fill in the gaps.
Consider adding some of these easy-care, garden hardy succulents to your landscape this year.
