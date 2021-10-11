Now’s the time to save plants for next season

We’re enjoying an amazing run of mild fall weather, and if the long-range forecast can be trusted, we have some time before frost and freezing temperatures change the landscape.
Of course, it’s not only cold that triggers plants to shut down for the season. Daytime highs have been warm, but it takes most of the day to reach them. And days are growing shorter — we’re down to about 11 hours, 15 minutes of daylight now and losing more than two minutes a day. We’re on borrowed time.
Walk the yard this week and scout for any healthy annual plants you might like to save for next year — and take a few cuttings. Many will grow well under lights or near a bright window, and the resulting plants can provide more cuttings through the winter to give you an excellent start on next spring’s garden.
Coleus is an excellent candidate for this. You’ve probably noticed that the fancy varieties are almost always sold in 4-inch pots, and usually cost $3 to $5 each — a great incentive to keep some of your favorites going for another season. Choose a branch without flowers, if possible, and cut a 4- to 6-inch section.
Roots will form on the stem where the leaves attach, so remove the lower few leaves from the cutting and place either in water or in a small pot of moistened potting mix. I prefer to start them in soil, since the water roots tend to be fragile, and the plants will need to be transplanted to soil eventually anyway.
New plants will root in a few weeks. Pinch off any flower buds that form, and as the plants grow taller, they may be trimmed to promote full, bushy growth. Wherever the stem is cut, two new branches will grow. The cuttings from that trim can also be started as more plants; just make sure they are long enough for a couple of leaves to be removed from the cut end, with a few more remaining at the tip. Repeat the process through the winter to keep plant size manageable and create as many new plants as you like.
Sweet potato vines respond well to the identical treatment and are even more vigorous growers than coleus. It’s also worth noting that these are truly sweet potatoes — so another option is to wait until frost kills the vines, then dig for some tubers.
These can be stored in a cool, dry, dark place as you would potatoes or ornamentals such as cannas and dahlias. You can replant the tubers in spring, or pot them up in midwinter, wait for new growth, then start taking cuttings.
Geraniums can also be kept this way. They are a bit slower to root and establish, and the cuttings should be allowed to cure or callous for a day or two before planting in soil. I also like to treat the cut ends with a dusting of rooting compound, found in the houseplant fertilizer and supply section at the garden center or greenhouse — it’s not necessary, but it can help improve the success rate. Do note that many of the fancy hybrid geraniums are patented, so your cutting-grown plants should be for personal use only, not to sell.
Coleus, sweet potato and geranium are tried and true, but you can try this method with just about any annual. Through trial and error, I’ve found the ones that work well for me; plants that handle the indoor conditions I have available and are forgiving of my neglectful care. Resist the temptation to go overboard trying to save too much.
Some plants are best replenished each spring, and you’ll want to tray some of the new varieties anyway.
But saving a few from the frost helps to keep your green thumb thriving.
