Showmanship
Senior
First place: Andrew Atherton
Second place: Samantha Whitehead
Third place: Ben Crevier
Fourth place: Ralph Schlusler
Fifth place: Paul Hendzel
Sixth place: Marc Hendzel
Intermediate
First place: Kelsie Atherton
Second place: Luke Atherton
Third place: Bryce Ritter
Fourth place: Trevor Ritter
Fifth place: Emma Glass
Sixth place: Joslin Jacobs
Junior
First place: Kamryn Atherton
Second place: Abigail Lehman
Third place: Evan Ritter
Fourth place: Breeah Reed
Fifth place: Anthony Lindner Jr.
Sixth place: Angel Rice
Novice
First place: Cassidy Braid
Second place: Rebecca Lehman
Third place: Julie Lindner
Fourth place: Allie Beard
Fifth place: Isaac Beard
Sixth place: Logan Wilson
Breed champions
Holstein
Spring heifer calf
First place: Rebecca Lehman
Second place: Ralph Schlusler
Winter heifer calf
First place: Trevor Ritter
Fall heifer calf
First place: Anthony Lindner Jr.
Spring yearling heifer
First place: Emma Glass
Winter yearling heifer
First place: Evan Ritter
Junior 2-year-old
First place: Bryce Ritter
Second place: Ralph Schlusler
3-year-old cow
First place: Samantha Whitehead
Second place: Andrew Atherton
Third place: Julie Lindner
4-year-old cow
First place: Trevor Ritter
Second place: Samantha Whitehead
Junior champion female
Evan Ritter
Senior champion female
Trevor Ritter
Grand Champion female
Trevor Ritter
Reserve champion female
Evan Ritter
Ayrshire
4-year-old cow
First place: Luke Atherton
Senior champion female
Luke Atherton
Grand Champion female
Luke Atherton
Any other breed
Spring yearling heifer
First place: Ben Crevier
3-year-old cow
First place: Abigail Lehman
Aged cow
First place: Abigail Lehman
Junior champion female
Ben Crevier
Senior champion female
Rebecca Lehman
Grand Champion female
Rebecca Lehman
Reserve champion female
Ben Crevier
Red and White
Winter heifer calf
First place: Samantha Whitehead
Fall heifer calf
First place: Abigail Lehman
Aged cow
First place: Rebecca Lehman
Dam and daughter
First place: Rebecca Lehman
Junior champion female
Rebecca Lehman
Senior champion female
Rebecca Lehman
Grand Champion female
Abigail Lehman
Reserve champion female
Rebecca Lehman
Milking Shorthorn
4-year-old cow
First place: Ben Crevier
Senior champion female
Ben Crevier
Grand Champion female
Ben Crevier
Jersey
Spring heifer calf
First place: Kamryn Atherton
Second place: Logan Wilson
Third place: Calhoun Place
Winter heifer calf
First place: Rebecca Lehman
Second place: Marissa Jacobs
Summer yearling heifer
First place: Hannah Jacobs
Second place: Marc Hendzel
Third place: Ben Crevier
Winter yearling heifer
First place: Joseph Jacobs
Second place: Joseph Jacobs
Fall yearling heifer
First place: Joslin Jacobs
Junior 2-year-old
First place: Angel Rice
Second place: Joslin Jacobs
Senior 2-year-old
First place: Calhoun Place
Second place: Kamryn Atherton
3-year-old cow
First place: Breeah Reed
Second place: Calhoun Place
Third place: Hannah Jacobs
4-year-old cow
First place: Ben Crevier
Second place: Paul Hendzel
Aged cow
First place: Marc Hendzel
Second place: Angel Rice
Third place: Rebecca Lehman
Dam and daughter
First place: Angel Rice
Junior champion female
Kamryn Atherton
Senior champion female
Breeah Reed
Grand Champion female
Breeah Reed
Reserve champion female
Calhoun Place
Brown Swiss
Spring heifer calf
First place: Luke Atherton
Second place: Bryce Ritter
Winter heifer calf
First place: Cassidy Braid
Summer yearling heifer
First place: Kelsie Atherton
3-year-old cow
First place: Kelsie Atherton
Junior champion female
Cassidy Braid
Senior champion female
Kelsie Atherton
Grand Champion female
Kelsie Atherton
Reserve champion female
Cassidy Braid
