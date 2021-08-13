Showmanship

Senior

First place: Andrew Atherton

Second place: Samantha Whitehead

Third place: Ben Crevier

Fourth place: Ralph Schlusler

Fifth place: Paul Hendzel

Sixth place: Marc Hendzel

Intermediate

First place: Kelsie Atherton

Second place: Luke Atherton

Third place: Bryce Ritter

Fourth place: Trevor Ritter

Fifth place: Emma Glass

Sixth place: Joslin Jacobs

Junior

First place: Kamryn Atherton

Second place: Abigail Lehman

Third place: Evan Ritter

Fourth place: Breeah Reed

Fifth place: Anthony Lindner Jr.

Sixth place: Angel Rice

Novice

First place: Cassidy Braid

Second place: Rebecca Lehman

Third place: Julie Lindner

Fourth place: Allie Beard

Fifth place: Isaac Beard

Sixth place: Logan Wilson

Breed champions

Holstein

Spring heifer calf

First place: Rebecca Lehman

Second place: Ralph Schlusler

Winter heifer calf

First place: Trevor Ritter

Fall heifer calf

First place: Anthony Lindner Jr.

Spring yearling heifer

First place: Emma Glass

Winter yearling heifer

First place: Evan Ritter

Junior 2-year-old

First place: Bryce Ritter

Second place: Ralph Schlusler

3-year-old cow

First place: Samantha Whitehead

Second place: Andrew Atherton

Third place: Julie Lindner

4-year-old cow

First place: Trevor Ritter

Second place: Samantha Whitehead

Junior champion female

Evan Ritter

Senior champion female

Trevor Ritter

Grand Champion female

Trevor Ritter

Reserve champion female

Evan Ritter

Ayrshire

4-year-old cow

First place: Luke Atherton

Senior champion female

Luke Atherton

Grand Champion female

Luke Atherton

Any other breed

Spring yearling heifer

First place: Ben Crevier

3-year-old cow

First place: Abigail Lehman

Aged cow

First place: Abigail Lehman

Junior champion female

Ben Crevier

Senior champion female

Rebecca Lehman

Grand Champion female

Rebecca Lehman

Reserve champion female

Ben Crevier

Red and White

Winter heifer calf

First place: Samantha Whitehead

Fall heifer calf

First place: Abigail Lehman

Aged cow

First place: Rebecca Lehman

Dam and daughter

First place: Rebecca Lehman

Junior champion female

Rebecca Lehman

Senior champion female

Rebecca Lehman

Grand Champion female

Abigail Lehman

Reserve champion female

Rebecca Lehman

Milking Shorthorn

4-year-old cow

First place: Ben Crevier

Senior champion female

Ben Crevier

Grand Champion female

Ben Crevier

Jersey

Spring heifer calf

First place: Kamryn Atherton

Second place: Logan Wilson

Third place: Calhoun Place

Winter heifer calf

First place: Rebecca Lehman

Second place: Marissa Jacobs

Summer yearling heifer

First place: Hannah Jacobs

Second place: Marc Hendzel

Third place: Ben Crevier

Winter yearling heifer

First place: Joseph Jacobs

Second place: Joseph Jacobs

Fall yearling heifer

First place: Joslin Jacobs

Junior 2-year-old

First place: Angel Rice

Second place: Joslin Jacobs

Senior 2-year-old

First place: Calhoun Place

Second place: Kamryn Atherton

3-year-old cow

First place: Breeah Reed

Second place: Calhoun Place

Third place: Hannah Jacobs

4-year-old cow

First place: Ben Crevier

Second place: Paul Hendzel

Aged cow

First place: Marc Hendzel

Second place: Angel Rice

Third place: Rebecca Lehman

Dam and daughter

First place: Angel Rice

Junior champion female

Kamryn Atherton

Senior champion female

Breeah Reed

Grand Champion female

Breeah Reed

Reserve champion female

Calhoun Place

Brown Swiss

Spring heifer calf

First place: Luke Atherton

Second place: Bryce Ritter

Winter heifer calf

First place: Cassidy Braid

Summer yearling heifer

First place: Kelsie Atherton

3-year-old cow

First place: Kelsie Atherton

Junior champion female

Cassidy Braid

Senior champion female

Kelsie Atherton

Grand Champion female

Kelsie Atherton

Reserve champion female

Cassidy Braid

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.