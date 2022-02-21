This week we’ll continue our review of the All-America Selections winners for edibles. These new varieties have been rigorously tested in garden trials across North America and passed with flying colors, earning the status of AAS winner.
Bauer lettuce is a great way to start the season. It’s a green oakleaf type, which, like all lettuce, thrives best in the cooler, early season weather. Can be harvested at the baby-leaf stage, but left to grow on, plants will form a dense head of thick, crunchy leaves about eight inches across. Plants also performed well in a home aeroponics system, so if motivated you’ve no need to wait until spring. Heads mature 58 days from seed, or 34 days from young plants transplanted to the garden.
Icicle is a lovely white Japanese-type eggplant, with long, slender fruit that reaches just over seven inches when mature, and just under eight ounces. Plants are a joy to grow, with excellent disease resistance and few spines for a painless harvest. The fruit has few seeds and is a clean white that does not tend to yellow—unlike many other white eggplant varieties. Grows to four feet tall, and it’s best to stake plants to support the abundant harvest. Harvest 55 days from transplant.
Purple Zebra is the only national tomato winner for 2022. Beautiful, three- to four-ounce round fruits are a deep red with dark green stripes, and when sliced reveal a dark mahogany red center. Flavor is rich and sweet, with a hint of acidity, and skin is thin for easy slicing. Plants are prolific, producing 150 to 200 tomatoes, and have excellent vigor and disease resistance. Fruit is ripe and ready for harvest about 80 to 85 days from planting.
There are several pepper varieties on the 2022 winners list.
Buffy is a hot pepper with bright red fruit that stands upright on the plant for a showy display and easy harvest. Peppers are nearly an inch and a half long, and just over a half-inch wide, thick-walled, and large enough to slice and separate the seeds and membrane to reduce the heat for cooking, if desired. Flavorful, aromatic, and hot, at about 500,000 Scoville units (SHU). A good, hot, jalapeño is about 20,000 SHU, for some perspective. Plants reach 28 inches tall, sturdy and upright, but best staked to support their abundant crop. Harvest about 70 days from transplant.
Quickfire is a hot, Thai-type pepper, more petite than Buffy and ideal for containers. Plants are compact at just eight inches tall, and fruit is held upright above the foliage for a fantastic ornamental effect. Peppers are the same size as Buffy, prolific, delicious, and spicy, but milder at just 40,000 SHU. Ready to harvest about 50 days after transplant.
Dragonfly is a sweet bell pepper with big, blocky 3.5-inch fruit that ripens from green to deep purple to rich red. Flavorful at every stage. Plants bear up to 40 fruit and ripen 75 days from transplant.
Three additional plants are regional winners. Two of these are tomatoes which performed well in several regions, but not our Great Lakes. Pink Delicious is a beefsteak type with heirloom flavor and the vigor and disease resistance of a modern hybrid. Sunset Torch is a one-ounce orange tomato, orange with red stripes, with great flavor and disease resistance.
Century Star watermelon demonstrated exceptional performance in our Great Lakes region. Expect fantastic 9- to 14-pound melons with a beautiful black rind speckled with yellow “stars”. Deep red, seedless flesh is delicious, sweet, and crisp. Vines grow 9- to 11-feet long, so space plants accordingly. First melons will be ready for harvest about 65 days from transplant.
For more details on all the AAS winners, visit all-americaselections.org, and keep these outstanding varieties in mind as you plan your 2022 garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.