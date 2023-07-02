COLUMN: Discourage browsing deer from raiding your garden by planting things they dislike

We talked about deer repellents and protecting garden plants from browsing deer last week.
Another practical way to reduce deer damage is to grow plants that deer tend to avoid.
As a general rule, deer do not like plants with a strong fragrance or taste. Scented foliage is the key, since the leaves will be present through the growing season.
Most popular kitchen herbs fall into this category — the flavors that appeal to us for cooking seem to make them unpalatable to deer. Consider planting thyme, rosemary, basil, mint and sage.
Another option is 0ld-time medicinal herbs. These are often quite bitter, and, while we don’t eat them, neither will deer. These include Artemisias, such as wormwood and mugwort, rue and feverfew.
Perennial options include lavender, catmint, bee balm, agastache, Russian sage and meadow sage. Annual sages are equally avoided.
Many delicious vegetables, such as tomatoes, peppers and eggplants are produced on plants with nasty tasting, bitter foliage. All onion relatives are avoided by browsers as well, including chives, garlic, shallots, onions and ornamental onions. When shopping, check the foliage by rubbing a leaf between your fingers — if it has a strong scent, it’s likely to be deer resistant.
Deer don’t like thorny leaves or stems, but they adore flower buds. So a rosebush may be relatively untouched, but you’ll be disappointed when tea roses hold their long-stemmed flowers up above the shrubs, at the perfect height for getting nipped off, rather like an hors d’oeuvre on a toothpick. Prickly plants such as globe thistle, junipers, barberry, and cleome are almost always passed by.
Plants with hairy or felted leaves tend to be safe as well. Lamb’s ear (Stachys) is one of the best. Also good are dusty miller, rose campion (Lychnis), coral bells, yarrow, black-eyed Susans and all types of ornamental grass.
Unsurprisingly, deer also avoid poisonous plants such as monkshood, foxglove (Digitalis), datura and perennial flowering peas. They also dislike the sticky, bitter milky-white sap of milkweed and related butterfly weed (Asclepias) and all members of the genus euphorbia, including spurges.
As the deer populations increase, more plant labels, garden catalogs and books have started to include information about the plant’s resistance to deer browsing. One of my favorite online resources is a website from Rutger’s University; http://njaes.rutgers.edu/deerresistance/.
Simply type in a plant name — common or genus — and you’ll get results with a rating of A (rarely damaged), B (seldom severely damaged), C (occasionally severely damaged) or D (frequently severely damaged).
I like this better than a simple list of resistant plants, since it provides the level of risk for any plant that has been tested.
Be aware, too, that local deer populations can have different preferences, and that deer “resistant” is not deer “proof.” It’s best to try a few new plants at a time and see how they fare. It also helps to keep in mind that curious deer will investigate new plants—and seem to be especially drawn to any fresh green growth surrounded by clear, weed-free soil. They often pull a new transplant right out of the ground, even if they don’t eat it. So it is best to spray any new planting with repellent, and with vegetables, a temporary cage can be helpful.
Don’t be discouraged if you find that your favorite plants are delicious deer magnets. Another effective technique is to surround these tempting tidbits with resistant plants. My oriental lilies that are surrounded by globe thistle and ornamental grass fare pretty well, as do hostas flanked by ferns on the east side where deer come into the garden from the field.
I find that a combination of resistant plants and repellent sprays makes it possible to enjoy both the deer and my garden.
