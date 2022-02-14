As you’re shopping for your spring seeds and plants, be sure to consider any All-America Selections that you happen to see.
The AAS program has been in place for 89 years, with the first awards announced in 1933. A year in advance, plant breeders submit seed or cuttings of their newest vegetable and flower varieties for a rigorous trialing and evaluation process, designed to determine the best, truly improved varieties for home gardens across the United States.
Those that consistently exhibit superior qualities across North America are announced by AAS as winners and introduced to growers and gardeners through the media. They are scheduled to be available to the home gardener in the year they receive the honor.
So far, 18 winners have been announced for 2022. We’ll review the flower varieties this week and look at the vegetables next.
Petunia Bee’s Knees is a Gold Medal winner, an award reserved for plants that are considered a breeding breakthrough. Bee’s Knees was selected for its brilliant yellow 2 to 2.5-inch flowers that cover the plants throughout the season. Color doesn’t fade and spent blooms drop off on their own, with no need to clean the plants. Performance is consistent, unfaltering through summer’s heat or cool, wet conditions. Plants are disease resistant and sturdy enough to resist wind damage. Grows in full sun to light shade, reaching 8 to 10 inches tall with a mounded and trailing habit. Excellent in containers or planted at garden’s edge.
Verbena Beats Purple+White has two-inch clusters of striking bicolor flowers that hold their colors through the hottest summer weather. Plants thrive through the extremes of summer heat and have excellent disease resistance. Attracts pollinators, but resistant to deer browsing. Prefers full sun and grows 6 to 8 inches tall with a neat, mounded and spreading habit.
Both Bee’s Knee’s and Beats Purple + White are ornamental flowers grown from cuttings, so you won’t find seed this winter, but look for plants in garden centers in spring.
The remaining annual flower winners are seed grown.
Begonia Viking Explorer Rose on Green is another Gold Medal winner. A truly unique twist on the classic wax begonia, flowers are over two-and-a-half inches across and are held above glossy, deep green foliage—and plants have a trailing habit. Prefers full sun to partial shade and grows to 16 inches tall. Ideal for containers, cascading over the edge of a large planter or spilling from a hanging basket. Planted in the garden, it will spread to 32 inches.
Celosia Flamma Orange provides incredible flower-power to the garden, with a nonstop supply of profuse five-inch plumes on full, branching plants. Excellent tolerance to heat, rain and humidity and flowers are non-fading. Prefers full sun and grows 9 to 11 inches tall.
Sunflower Concert Bell is a unique variation on the classic sunflower, ideal for cut flowers or a stunning garden display. Plants grow five to six feet tall and produce multiple clusters of flowers with as many as a dozen blooms! Cut a single stem of these pollen-free flowers for an instant bouquet. For continuous garden color, sow several crops three weeks apart.
Verbena bonariensis Vanity is an improvement on the tall, airy garden classic, with a compact habit and larger flower clusters. Provides a spectacular flower display and attracts all kinds of pollinators. Grows to 30 inches tall in full sun or partial shade.
Three additional annuals won regional awards, but they did not excel in our Great Lakes region. Two Torenias, Vertigo Deep Blue and Summery Love Pure White, and a Zinnia, Queeny Lemon Peach.
Next week we’ll review the national vegetable winners.
