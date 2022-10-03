Shorter days, cooler temperatures, and frost advisories — there is no denying that the gardening season is drawing to a close.
While the season’s challenges are still fresh memories, take the opportunity to evaluate and plan. While you’re taking your next stroll around the yard, bring a notebook and pen and even a camera. Pause and consider how plants performed through spring, summer and into fall, how plant pairings and combinations worked (or didn’t) and make a few notes about the season’s successes and failures.
Some of those spectacular spring showstoppers are likely looking a little bedraggled by now, but a garden without some spring exuberance would be a disappointment too. With that in mind, go ahead and note that the iris planting needs some attention, while asking yourself whether it needs to be thinned out to revitalize it for better flowering, completely renovated to get rid of invading weed grasses, or just enhanced by the addition of some late season performers like asters or Japanese anemones to distract from the past prime foliage.
Look at the balance and proportion of the plantings. Find any bullies, and take names. Perhaps a shrub or tree in the planting has become overgrown, and could use some pruning. Certain perennial plants can become thugs in their ideal conditions, spreading and running over other prized plants. If they spread by underground roots, you may want to rein them in as a fall project. These guys continue to grow and spread except when the ground is frozen, and if it is bad now, it will be much worse come spring.
While you’re standing back and assessing the full planting, look for other areas where the design could be improved. Consider:
Did you have color when you wanted color? Note the downtimes for future planning.
Did each plant get noticed in its season, but seem invisible the rest of the time? If neighboring plants have similar textures, colors, or heights, consider rearranging them and perhaps add something distinctive for contrast.
Is there anything you don’t like? It’s ok to get rid of a plant because you’ve grown tired of it, or it doesn’t carry its weight. I’ve gotten over feeling guilty about composting a perfectly healthy plant, but if you find it difficult to do, an alternative is to pass it along to another gardener who has the right spot. Educate them, of course, on how the plant has performed for you so that they will have success with it.
Consider, too, those stellar performers. You may want to try them in more places. Perhaps they have good looking relatives or friends that you can introduce to other areas of the garden. Winners in my sunny gardens include upright sedum, ornamental grasses, and a parade of prairie natives such as black-eyed Susan, echinacea coneflowers, summer alliums and perennial sunflowers. In shaded gardens, hostas, lamium, hellebores and woodland anemones have done well, as have some resilient ferns such as Japanese painted fern and Lady in Red lady fern.
Take some notes, photos, and perhaps measurements if you’re considering a garden overhaul.
Some tasks on your maintenance list, like removing the surplus on those underground spreaders, are best tackled yet this season. For most things, however, there is no rush. If the cooler fall weather is giving you a burst of energy and enthusiasm, dig in! But if you’re having a hard time getting fired up for a late season project, tuck away those notes and observations in a planning book. On a cold, rainy or snowy day it will be a treat to work on a plan.
