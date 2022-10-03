JULIE FINUCANE

Shorter days, cooler temperatures, and frost advisories — there is no denying that the gardening season is drawing to a close.

While the season’s challenges are still fresh memories, take the opportunity to evaluate and plan. While you’re taking your next stroll around the yard, bring a notebook and pen and even a camera. Pause and consider how plants performed through spring, summer and into fall, how plant pairings and combinations worked (or didn’t) and make a few notes about the season’s successes and failures.

