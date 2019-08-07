Youth Rabbit Showmanship

Novice

First Place: Kennedy Ayers

Second Place: Colten Fryer

Third Place: Jeffery Lampin

Fourth Place: Claire Schmidtfranz

Junior

First Place: Caitlin Janicek

Second Place: Gracie Brandt

Third Place: Emma Hawkins

Fourth Place: Noah Fryer

Fifth Place: Mason Galbreath

Intermediate

First Place: Claire Chrisinske

Second Place: Ethan Hawkins

Third Place: Isabella White

Fourth Place: Savannah Miles

Fifth Place: Addalyna Henry

Senior

First Place: Michael Klim

Second Place: Madison Pellman

Third Place: Josephine Howard

Fourth Place: Allison Dix

Fifth Place: Caleb Rivers

Youth Cavy Showmanship

Novice

First Place: Kaitlyn Atherton

Junior

First Place: Caitlyn Janicek

Second Place: Zackary Beard

Senior

First Place: Emily Crandall

Youth Cavys

Best in Show: Caitlyn Janicek, American

Reserve Cavy: Emily Crandall, Abyssinian

Cavy Breed Champions

Abyssinian: Emily Crandall

American: Caitlyn Janicek, best opposite Emily Crandall

American Satin: William White

Open Cavys

Best in Show: Caitlyn Janicek, American

Reserve Cavy: Emily White, American Satin

Cavy Breed Champions

American: Caitlyn Janicek; best opposite Caitlyn Janicek

American Satin: Emily White

Youth rabbits

Best in Show: Gracie Brand, Mini Rex

Best 4 Class: Gracie Brandt, Mini Rex

Best 6 class: Baylee Myers, New Zealand

Rabbit Breed Champions

Californian: Amy Glass, best opposive Elijah Morgan

Dutch: Jessica Ward, best opposite Erin Arnett

Dward hotot: Katlyn Cunningham

Flemish giant: Angel Caverly

Himalayan: Caitlyn Janicek

Holland lop: Johnathan Schmidtfranz

Jersey wooly: Grace Spiess, best opposite Grace Spiess

Lion head: Naomi Latunski, best opposite Isabel Root

Mini lop: Kaylie Atkins, best opposite Gracie Brandt

Mini rex: Gracie Brandt, best opposite Ava Morrison

Netherland dwarf: Addalyna Henry, best opposite Haylee Arnett

New Zealand: Baylee Myers

Rex: Michael Klim, best opposite Emily Fuchs

Any other 4 class: Lucas Sutton

Any other 6 class: Linnaea Griffith, best opposite Ryle Tyler

Best in Fur

Commercial: Amy Glass

Rex: Emily Fuchs

Angora: Michael Klim

Normal: Lucas Sutton

Grand champion market pen: Noah Fryer

Grand champion single fryer: Kaylie Atkins

Market Pens

Bred and owned fancy: Jeffrey Lampin

Reserve: Kolie Hahn

Bred and owned market: Caleb Hall

Reserve: Noah Fryer

Bred and owned single: Callie Hall

Reserve: Caleb Hall

Bred and owned roasters: Noah Fryer

Reserve: Ethan Hawkins

Single roaster: Clair Chrisinske

Reserve: Angel Caverly

Market fryers: Emma Hawkins

Reserve: Nicholas Huff

Market single: Kayle Atkins

Reserve: Emily Crandall

Market roasters: Emma Hawkins

Reserve: Baylee Mayers

Single roaster: Jeffrey Lampin

Reserve: Kolie Hahn

Open Rabbits

Best in show: Landon Hulik, mini rex

Best 4 class: Landon Hulik, Mini Rex

Best 6 class: Elijah Morgan, Californian

Rabbit Breeds

Californian: Elijah Morgan, best opposite Elijah Morgan

Dwarf hotot: Katlyn Cunningham

Flemish giant: Steve Falor

Himalayan: Caitlyn Janicek, best opposite Caitlyn Janicek

Holland lop: Susan Klim, best opposite Susan Klim

Jersey wooly: Kaia Spiess, best opposite Cole Mallory

Lion head: Dinah Songer, best opposite Dinah Songer

Mini lop: Susan Klim, best opposite Gracie Brandt

Mini rex: Landon Hulik, best opposite Landon Hulik

Netherland dwarf: Gracie Brandt

New Zealand: Grace Kares, best opposite Grace Kares

Rex: Kelton Camp, best opposite Michael Klim

Best in fur

Rex: Landon Hulik

Normal: Michael Klim

