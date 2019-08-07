Youth Rabbit Showmanship
Novice
First Place: Kennedy Ayers
Second Place: Colten Fryer
Third Place: Jeffery Lampin
Fourth Place: Claire Schmidtfranz
Junior
First Place: Caitlin Janicek
Second Place: Gracie Brandt
Third Place: Emma Hawkins
Fourth Place: Noah Fryer
Fifth Place: Mason Galbreath
Intermediate
First Place: Claire Chrisinske
Second Place: Ethan Hawkins
Third Place: Isabella White
Fourth Place: Savannah Miles
Fifth Place: Addalyna Henry
Senior
First Place: Michael Klim
Second Place: Madison Pellman
Third Place: Josephine Howard
Fourth Place: Allison Dix
Fifth Place: Caleb Rivers
Youth Cavy Showmanship
Novice
First Place: Kaitlyn Atherton
Junior
First Place: Caitlyn Janicek
Second Place: Zackary Beard
Senior
First Place: Emily Crandall
Youth Cavys
Best in Show: Caitlyn Janicek, American
Reserve Cavy: Emily Crandall, Abyssinian
Cavy Breed Champions
Abyssinian: Emily Crandall
American: Caitlyn Janicek, best opposite Emily Crandall
American Satin: William White
Open Cavys
Best in Show: Caitlyn Janicek, American
Reserve Cavy: Emily White, American Satin
Cavy Breed Champions
American: Caitlyn Janicek; best opposite Caitlyn Janicek
American Satin: Emily White
Youth rabbits
Best in Show: Gracie Brand, Mini Rex
Best 4 Class: Gracie Brandt, Mini Rex
Best 6 class: Baylee Myers, New Zealand
Rabbit Breed Champions
Californian: Amy Glass, best opposive Elijah Morgan
Dutch: Jessica Ward, best opposite Erin Arnett
Dward hotot: Katlyn Cunningham
Flemish giant: Angel Caverly
Himalayan: Caitlyn Janicek
Holland lop: Johnathan Schmidtfranz
Jersey wooly: Grace Spiess, best opposite Grace Spiess
Lion head: Naomi Latunski, best opposite Isabel Root
Mini lop: Kaylie Atkins, best opposite Gracie Brandt
Mini rex: Gracie Brandt, best opposite Ava Morrison
Netherland dwarf: Addalyna Henry, best opposite Haylee Arnett
New Zealand: Baylee Myers
Rex: Michael Klim, best opposite Emily Fuchs
Any other 4 class: Lucas Sutton
Any other 6 class: Linnaea Griffith, best opposite Ryle Tyler
Best in Fur
Commercial: Amy Glass
Rex: Emily Fuchs
Angora: Michael Klim
Normal: Lucas Sutton
Grand champion market pen: Noah Fryer
Grand champion single fryer: Kaylie Atkins
Market Pens
Bred and owned fancy: Jeffrey Lampin
Reserve: Kolie Hahn
Bred and owned market: Caleb Hall
Reserve: Noah Fryer
Bred and owned single: Callie Hall
Reserve: Caleb Hall
Bred and owned roasters: Noah Fryer
Reserve: Ethan Hawkins
Single roaster: Clair Chrisinske
Reserve: Angel Caverly
Market fryers: Emma Hawkins
Reserve: Nicholas Huff
Market single: Kayle Atkins
Reserve: Emily Crandall
Market roasters: Emma Hawkins
Reserve: Baylee Mayers
Single roaster: Jeffrey Lampin
Reserve: Kolie Hahn
Open Rabbits
Best in show: Landon Hulik, mini rex
Best 4 class: Landon Hulik, Mini Rex
Best 6 class: Elijah Morgan, Californian
Rabbit Breeds
Californian: Elijah Morgan, best opposite Elijah Morgan
Dwarf hotot: Katlyn Cunningham
Flemish giant: Steve Falor
Himalayan: Caitlyn Janicek, best opposite Caitlyn Janicek
Holland lop: Susan Klim, best opposite Susan Klim
Jersey wooly: Kaia Spiess, best opposite Cole Mallory
Lion head: Dinah Songer, best opposite Dinah Songer
Mini lop: Susan Klim, best opposite Gracie Brandt
Mini rex: Landon Hulik, best opposite Landon Hulik
Netherland dwarf: Gracie Brandt
New Zealand: Grace Kares, best opposite Grace Kares
Rex: Kelton Camp, best opposite Michael Klim
Best in fur
Rex: Landon Hulik
Normal: Michael Klim
