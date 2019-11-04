Strong winds have stripped most of the leaves from the deciduous trees, effectively ending the best of the fall color.
After a good gale it’s not unusual to encounter a downed tree along the roadside, adding a little unwanted excitement to a drive. And after the storm, I walk the yard to see if we have any limbs to clean up.
I am reminded of the fable of the oak and the reed, in which a prideful oak celebrates its strength and endurance and, depending on the version of the story, either mocks or pities a humble reed for its weakness and vulnerability. Then a strong wind comes and uproots the mighty oak, leaving the reed standing. We’re left with a moral of proverbs, such as “It’s better to bend than to break” and “A reed before the wind lives on, while mighty oaks do fall.”
While this story doesn’t flatter the oak, it also doesn’t speak to the challenges that the reed faces.
Oaks are one of the sturdiest, long-lived trees. Slow growing, they also have very strong, wide branch angles, with side branches often nearly perpendicular to the trunk. I was surprised when I first learned that a 90-degree angle was the strongest, having long assumed that closer branches running more parallel would better support each other. But strength lies across the grain of the wood, and weakness along it.
Another of the oak’s advantages is a simple branching structure. If you study the silhouette of an oak, you’ll see that it has relatively few branches off the main trunk, and those are sparsely studded with stubby side-branches. This leaves a sparse winter framework that doesn’t catch as much heavy wet snow, ice and harsh winter winds.
Other strong-branched trees include red and sugar maples, honeylocust, linden, crab apple and gingko. Evergreens, such as pines and firs, tend to have strong branch angles, and their needled foliage helps break the forceful winds of summer storms. Come winter, the deciduous trees take the advantage by dropping their leaves and allowing the howling winds to pass through. The still-needled boughs of the evergreens can capture snow and ice, and in the right situation, catch the winter winds like a sail.
The reedy trees tend to have narrow v-shaped branch angles that split easily apart along the grain. Look at the branch structure of a silver maple, and notice how the crown has more closely-space upright branches, with many fine twigs branching from them. Branches will litter the ground after a storm, but the trees are usually not badly damaged.
Box elders, poplars, Siberian elms, weeping willows and mulberries are also typically susceptible to storm damage. These trees, like the silver maple, are fast growing. The quick results and shade they provide comes at the expense of strong wood. Evergreens such as white and red cedars tend to produce many close trunks, making them vulnerable to splaying open in snow and ice.
So, which trees are better for your garden, oaks or reeds?
Like so many aspects of gardening, it is a matter of balance. Consider your growing conditions, your landscape needs and time frame. Keep in mind, too, that regular, proactive pruning can improve the health and longevity of any landscape tree. As new trees establish, prune off the weaker of two branches that come together at a weak angle, and preserve strong angles. If their scaffolding of major branches is sound, your trees will better weather nature’s storms.
