Open Class

Best of Show: Samuel Harris

American large fowl

cockerel

1. Hazel Stone

Hen

1. John Baley

pullet

1. Hazel Stone

Reserve hen: Kelsie Caldwell

Asiatic large fowl

cockerel

1. Landen Budden

pullet

1. Keegan Budden

English large fowl

Hen

1. Charlotte Harris

Reserve champion standard: Charlotte Harris

Mediterranean large fowl

cock

1. Samuel Harris

Hen

1. Samuel Harris

pullet

1. Matthew Pellman

Grand champion standard: Samuel Harris

continental large fowl

cock

1. Samuel Harris

cockerel

1. John Baley

pullet

1. Isabella Baley

other large fowl

Hen

1. Isabella Baley

pheasants

cock

1. Landen Budden

Hen

1. Landen Budden

Grand champion: Landen Budden

Reserve champion: Landen Budden

Bantams

Rose comb

Cock

1. David Harris

Hen

1. David Harris

champion cock: David Harris

Grand champion bantam: David Harris

Single comb

Hen

1. Elijah Morgan

Reserve champion hen: Elijah Morgan

Reserve champion bantam: Elijah Morgan

Feather-legged

Cockerel

1. Jackson Baley

Champion cockerel: Jackson Baley

Game

Hen

1. John Baley

Pullet

1. John Baley

champion hen: John Baley

champion pullet: Isabella Baley

EGGS

Colored chicken eggs

1. Landen Budden

2. Madison Pellman

3. Linda Kast

Open Turkeys

Tom: John Baley

hen: John Baley

Champion hen: John Baley

Grand champion turkey: John Baley, tom

Reserve champion turkey: John Baley, hen

Youth Class

American large fowl

Hen

1. Kelsie Caldwell

pullet

1. Madison Pellman

Reserve hen: Kelsie Caldwell

Asiatic large fowl

cockerel

1. Gregory Henderson

pullet

1. Gregory Henderson

Reserve cockerel: Gregory Henderson

Champion pullet: Gregory Henderson

Grand champion standard: Gregory Henderson

English large fowl

Hen

1. Madison Pellman

Champion hen: Madison Pellman

Mediterranean large fowl

pullet

1. Madison Pellman

continental large fowl

cock

1. Samuel Harris

cockerel

1. Gregory Henderson

Hen

1. Olivia Jackson

pullet

1. Saige Stone

Champion cock: Samuel Harris

Reserve pullet: Saige Stone

Grand champion standard

Reserve champion standard: Saige Stone

other large fowl

Champion cockerel: Gregory Henderson

.

Bantam poultry

Supreme Champion: Gregory Henderson, feather legged hen

Feather-legged

Cockerel

1. Jackson Tillman

Hen

1. Gregory Henderson

Pullet

1. Gregory Henderson

champion cockerel: Jackson Tillman

Reserve champion cockerel:

champion hen: Gregory Henderson

champion pullet: Gregory Henderson

Reserve champion pullet: Jackson Tillman

Grand champion bantam: Gregory Henderson

Single Comb

Cock

1. Elijah Morgan

2. Kelsey Andrykovich

Hen

1. Elijah Morgan

champion cock: Elijah Morgan

Reserve champion cock: Kelsey Andrykovich

Reserve champion bantam: Elijah Morgan

Rose Comb

Cock

1. Olivia Jackson

2. David Harris

Hen

1. David Harris

Reserve champion hen: David Harris

EGGS

Colored chicken eggs

1. Lande Budden

2. Maddison Pellman

3. Linda Kast

.

GEESE

Heavy

Old goose

1. Ashley Glass

Champion goose: Ashley Glass

Grand champion: Ashley Glass

.

DUCKS

heavy ducks

Old drake

1. Madison Pellman

Young duck

1. Ashley Glass

Champion drake: Madison Pellman

Champion duck: Ashley Glass

Grand champion duck: Ashley Glass

Reserve champion duck: Madison Pellman

.

medium ducks

Old drake

1. Ashley Glass

Old duck

1. Ashley Glass

Champion drake: Ashley Glass

Champion duck: Ashley Glass

Grand champion duck: Ashley Glass

Reserve champion duck: Ashley Glass

.

Youth turkeys

Young tom: Aubrey Svoboda

Champion young tom: Aubrey Svoboda

Grand champion turkey: Aubrey Svoboda

