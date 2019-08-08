Open Class
Best of Show: Samuel Harris
American large fowl
cockerel
1. Hazel Stone
Hen
1. John Baley
pullet
1. Hazel Stone
Reserve hen: Kelsie Caldwell
Asiatic large fowl
cockerel
1. Landen Budden
pullet
1. Keegan Budden
English large fowl
Hen
1. Charlotte Harris
Reserve champion standard: Charlotte Harris
Mediterranean large fowl
cock
1. Samuel Harris
Hen
1. Samuel Harris
pullet
1. Matthew Pellman
Grand champion standard: Samuel Harris
continental large fowl
cock
1. Samuel Harris
cockerel
1. John Baley
pullet
1. Isabella Baley
other large fowl
Hen
1. Isabella Baley
pheasants
cock
1. Landen Budden
Hen
1. Landen Budden
Grand champion: Landen Budden
Reserve champion: Landen Budden
Bantams
Rose comb
Cock
1. David Harris
Hen
1. David Harris
champion cock: David Harris
Grand champion bantam: David Harris
Single comb
Hen
1. Elijah Morgan
Reserve champion hen: Elijah Morgan
Reserve champion bantam: Elijah Morgan
Feather-legged
Cockerel
1. Jackson Baley
Champion cockerel: Jackson Baley
Game
Hen
1. John Baley
Pullet
1. John Baley
champion hen: John Baley
champion pullet: Isabella Baley
EGGS
Colored chicken eggs
1. Landen Budden
2. Madison Pellman
3. Linda Kast
Open Turkeys
Tom: John Baley
hen: John Baley
Champion hen: John Baley
Grand champion turkey: John Baley, tom
Reserve champion turkey: John Baley, hen
Youth Class
American large fowl
Hen
1. Kelsie Caldwell
pullet
1. Madison Pellman
Reserve hen: Kelsie Caldwell
Asiatic large fowl
cockerel
1. Gregory Henderson
pullet
1. Gregory Henderson
Reserve cockerel: Gregory Henderson
Champion pullet: Gregory Henderson
Grand champion standard: Gregory Henderson
English large fowl
Hen
1. Madison Pellman
Champion hen: Madison Pellman
Mediterranean large fowl
pullet
1. Madison Pellman
continental large fowl
cock
1. Samuel Harris
cockerel
1. Gregory Henderson
Hen
1. Olivia Jackson
pullet
1. Saige Stone
Champion cock: Samuel Harris
Reserve pullet: Saige Stone
Grand champion standard
Reserve champion standard: Saige Stone
other large fowl
Champion cockerel: Gregory Henderson
Bantam poultry
Supreme Champion: Gregory Henderson, feather legged hen
Feather-legged
Cockerel
1. Jackson Tillman
Hen
1. Gregory Henderson
Pullet
1. Gregory Henderson
champion cockerel: Jackson Tillman
Reserve champion cockerel:
champion hen: Gregory Henderson
champion pullet: Gregory Henderson
Reserve champion pullet: Jackson Tillman
Grand champion bantam: Gregory Henderson
Single Comb
Cock
1. Elijah Morgan
2. Kelsey Andrykovich
Hen
1. Elijah Morgan
champion cock: Elijah Morgan
Reserve champion cock: Kelsey Andrykovich
Reserve champion bantam: Elijah Morgan
Rose Comb
Cock
1. Olivia Jackson
2. David Harris
Hen
1. David Harris
Reserve champion hen: David Harris
EGGS
Colored chicken eggs
1. Lande Budden
2. Maddison Pellman
3. Linda Kast
GEESE
Heavy
Old goose
1. Ashley Glass
Champion goose: Ashley Glass
Grand champion: Ashley Glass
DUCKS
heavy ducks
Old drake
1. Madison Pellman
Young duck
1. Ashley Glass
Champion drake: Madison Pellman
Champion duck: Ashley Glass
Grand champion duck: Ashley Glass
Reserve champion duck: Madison Pellman
medium ducks
Old drake
1. Ashley Glass
Old duck
1. Ashley Glass
Champion drake: Ashley Glass
Champion duck: Ashley Glass
Grand champion duck: Ashley Glass
Reserve champion duck: Ashley Glass
Youth turkeys
Young tom: Aubrey Svoboda
Champion young tom: Aubrey Svoboda
Grand champion turkey: Aubrey Svoboda
