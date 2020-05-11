Many people have started plants from seed this year, hoping to reduce trips to the grocery store and ensure a ready supply of fresh produce. Flowers to beautify the garden are appealing too, as we’re anticipating spending more time at home, with travel and community activities cancelled or uncertain.
Although we’re still a few weeks away from our average frost-free date, weather is expected to warm up this week. Time to review the process of transitioning those new plants into the garden.
Seedlings started indoors are more fragile than greenhouse-grown plants. Stems are more slender, leaves tender, and they require more careful preparation for the big move. First, check the root system by lifting the pot or cell pack and looking at the drain holes. Fine white roots should be showing through the holes — a good sign that the plants are healthy and mature enough to handle.
Even plants purchased at the garden center this time of year are almost always too tender to be put directly into the garden. They are usually grown in a warm, protected greenhouse to give gardeners a head start on our normal growing season, and to look more appealing in bud or bloom. While typically more mature and durable than home-grown seedlings, they will also benefit from a gradual acclimatization to the outdoors. Use the same treatment for any tropical plants that you winter indoors.
One challenge is finding a place where plants will be adequately sheltered all day, even if conditions change. It’s best to start the hardening off process when you can be home to keep a close eye on things; easier now for those of us who are able to follow stay at home orders.
Choose a warm day (at least 60 degrees) and set your plants in a spot sheltered from the wind and sun. Give them a few hours, and move back indoors if plants look stressed. Watch for signs of wilting, and if the soil surface is still moist, a gentle misting of water on the leaves should help.
If the night temperature is expected to remain above 45° leave the plants outside—otherwise move indoors until morning. Move to a more exposed location the next day, into a gentle breeze and brighter, but still filtered light. A few hours of early morning or late afternoon sun should be fine.
Check the plants periodically, and if they seem to be holding up well, gradually (over the course of a week or so) increase the amount of sun and wind they receive. Plants will likely need more water, so keep a watering can with a sprinkling rose nearby. If you started them indoors in seed starting flats with no bottom drainage, be sure to move them to a tray with drain holes, especially if rain is expected.
This will prevent your seedlings from getting waterlogged and root damaged.
Move the plants temporarily into a sheltered location if strong winds or frost is predicted. I like to keep them on a garden cart, so it is easy to wheel them to the safety of a more protected site if the weather is threatening, especially when I won’t be home to check.
When both you and the plants are ready, transplant into the garden or summer containers. Continue to keep an eye on them for a few days. A burst of heat, drought, intense sunshine or wind can cause the plants to flag, and you can help ease the transition by rigging a little temporary shade with some bamboo stakes and an old bedsheet. If threatened with a late frost or freeze, cover plants with empty nursery pots or cardboard boxes, or make a tent from that bedsheet. Avoid using plastic, especially if the sun will be out before you can remove the cover, as plants may overheat or sunburn.
It will take a few weeks for the plants to fully acclimate to full sun and wind exposure, just in time for you to relax and watch them grow.
