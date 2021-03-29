Early spring dishes out some wild weather swings, from mild and sunny to cold, gray and spitting snow. Undaunted, the landscapes have started to waken, and cannot be turned back.
Fortunately, nature designed the early bloomers to withstand the unpredictable, fickle temperament of our spring weather.
Crocus and snowdrops are among the earliest, and will simply pause if the temperatures drop or snow falls, and pick right back up as pleasant weather returns. Cooler weather prolongs their show, and if the days rise too warm, the flowers will quickly finish their cycle and the plants disappear for another year.
Generally, the less adaptable the plant, the more cautious it is to emerge from the soil.
Tulips and daffodils include early, midseason and late-season blooming varieties. All are quick to send up some tentative shoots, but tend to hold back their flower buds, waiting as long as possible to avoid exposing them to a snap of bitter cold. The earliest types are most adapted to sail through a freeze, but all will take a setback and snowfall in stride, and will provide the longest show when temperatures stay cooler.
Hyacinths are considered mid-spring bloomers, but are already showing tight fists of buds and a few open flowers in a protected west-facing spot by the front door. I don’t worry about losing their flowers to a frost or freeze. They seem pretty impervious until the flowers are actually open and showing good color — and at that point they are as likely to be spoiled by sudden spike of 70 degrees and sunshine as they are a cold plunge.
While bulbs dominate the earliest bloom in the garden, there are other perennials adapted to take advantage of the early season sunshine before deciduous trees leaf out.
Hellebores are a new favorite, in full bloom now after last week’s much-needed rains. The Lenten rose hybrids are among the best for our area, with blooming timed near or before Easter. Thanks to breakthroughs in breeding, the selection of flower colors and forms has exploded in recent years. Once available primarily as tiny mystery seedlings through mail order, it’s now possible to find large, blooming-sized plants, with picture labels showing the flower form and color pattern — and surprisingly, they are much more reasonably priced for what you are getting. As a bonus, hellebores are long-lived, generally not bothered by browsing deer and foliage is attractive and robust throughout the summer. Usually a few of the previous season’s leaves remain in spring to accompany the flowers, and a fresh new crop fills in once the blooming is done.
Maples are also starting to bloom. The sugar-makers’ taps have come and gone, and the silver maples are in full bloom — not showy by any means, but even their insignificant fuzz is a welcome sight this time of year, a lead-in to the flashier flowering trees that will follow. Just once I would like a sudden freeze to damage their flowers and prevent the seeds that rain down on the garden as whirling helicopter samaras, followed by a prodigious crop of seedling maples. But these hardy, tenacious trees usually respond to adversity by producing them in even greater abundance.
The robins are back in force bobbing on the lawn, and the air resounds with the trill of the redwing blackbirds and spring peeper frogs.
