The forecast predicts a run of temperatures in the 40s, and I expect it will bring on a few cases of spring fever. It’s a good time to recall our past mistakes lest we get tempted to repeat them.
When I worked at a nursery, I learned about a new plant that intrigued me. Enormous, kidney-shaped leaves reaching 2 to 3 feet across, shade-loving and fully hardy for our Zone 5 gardens; I’d found the perfect substitute for those tropical giants like elephant ears and gunnera.
Customers asked about it, and after a lengthy search I found a wholesale source that offered it in a 5-gallon pot. Pricey — over $50 retail in 1994 — but I ordered a few for the store. I was too frugal to buy one myself, but that only made me want one even more.
A few years later, after changing jobs, I found that one of my new colleagues was also looking for the elusive Petasites japonica. We eventually located a retail mail order nursery listing small starter plants — and a bargain at only $5.50 each. At last, we had our Giant Butterbur.
I put mine in a bed on the north side of my garden shed, against a backdrop of ostrich ferns. My friend put hers in an established planting with her prize hostas and some other choice perennials.
After a year, my plants were starting to fill in, but still hadn’t reached their full potential. I decided to put some hostas on either side to balance the display.
By the third year, my butterbur was looking pretty good against those ferns — a monochrome of greens with a broad, round leaf in stark contrast to feathery upright fronds. I decided to dig up a section to share, and it was the strangest thing. I pushed my spade into the soil to the full depth of the blade, and when I tipped back the handle to lift the plant, soil moved, but not the leaf.
I removed that soil, and dug down another spade’s depth, and the leaf finally lifted up — revealing a long stem with a small tuft of roots, attached to a horizontal running shoot. I decided not to share the division and nervously removed my new hostas.
Early the next spring, strange leafless stalks appeared with clusters of tiny, greenish white blossoms. Interesting, but not lovely. The ostrich fern started to lose ground to the butterbur … and ostrich fern is one tough cookie.
I consulted with my friend, and she was having similar problems. The butterbur battle began.
I hit mine with a cautious dose of weed killer, hoping to minimize overspray on the nearby fern. The butterbur leaves showed a few scorched spots, laughed at my pitiful efforts, and kept growing. I was much more thorough with two repeat applications using maximum strength, and the plant started to fall back at last.
The following spring, like a bad penny, I was greeted by more butterbur flowers. Another season of herbicide therapy, and I crossed my fingers. I saw a couple of leaves the again the next spring, and with a last spritz of my herbicide of choice, at last extinguished my invited but now unwelcome guest.
My friend was not so lucky. At first less aggressive with the sprays because of neighboring plants, she finally had to give in and dig up everything in the planting. I have her to thank for my Blue Angel and Jade Frost hostas she shared as she rescued them to a small holding bed. After two years of chemical warfare, she, too, is finally Petasites-free.
We’re both wiser for the experience, and Petasites has become our code word for gardening mistake.
