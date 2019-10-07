Spring flowering bulbs are an excellent garden investment. At a time when the landscapes are shutting down, dormant bulbs are tucked into the ground to quietly grow roots. Plants emerge and bloom in spring, bringing an early start to the gardening season, often well before we can work the soil.
After they finish their show, the leaves die back, leaving a space to plant summer annuals, set a decorative planter, or to be filled by the lush foliage of summer’s perennials.
If you browse a mail order catalog or website that features spring flowering bulbs, the choices can be overwhelming. It can be helpful to consider some basic features of the many bulbs.
Most bulbs grow best in full sun, but because they are growing only in the early spring, they actually do quite well beneath deciduous (not evergreen) trees. They are not fussy about the soil, but do best in sites where water does not stand during the spring melt.
Tulips are stunning flowers, providing an unsurpassed range of colors, are often fragrant and make excellent cut flowers. They are often one of the first flowers a new gardener wants to try, evoking memories of hand-drawn mother’s day cards and grandmother’s garden.
While their beauty is undeniable, they do present a few challenges in the garden.
The lush, large-flowered hybrids are not long-lived perennials. The Darwin hybrid class is the most reliable, but even these often have to be replanted after a few years. For a true perennial tulip, look to the species types. These are typically smaller flowered, early blooming, but beautiful.
Many gardeners also find that rabbits and deer enjoy tulip leaves and blooms, while moles and voles like to eat the bulbs. There are many tricks to deterring their feeding, but if you know these animals regularly visit your garden, you might opt for a different choice. Personally, I find that some areas of the garden are more vulnerable than others, and base my planting location on that history. If you’re not sure, try planting a dozen bulbs and see how it goes — don’t start with 100.
Daffodils are another classic spring bulb. The basic form is a broad, star-shaped bloom in white or yellow, with a cup in the center that may be white, yellow, orange or a salmon shade often creatively described as pink. Variations on the theme include overall flower size, cups that are double like a rose or split wide open like a second bloom.
What they lack in variety, they make up for in garden longevity and the fact that almost nothing will eat them.
Hyacinths come in two basic types. The petite grape hyacinth (Muscari) comes in shades of blue or white, easily naturalizes in sun or shade, and can be grown the lawn or garden plantings.
Large Dutch hyacinths (Hyacinthus) are exceptionally fragrant, and bring a wider color range, including white, pink, blue, creamy yellow and even rosy red or mahogany. I have found that the flower clusters may not be as dense and full after a few years, but the plants do come back and reflower reliably for many years. All hyacinths are unappealing to animals looking for food.
Snow crocus are among the first bulbs to bloom in shades of purple, yellow and white, followed by the larger Dutch crocus. Neither holds much interest for wildlife, and plants are long-lived perennials in the garden or lawn.
Tulips, daffodils, hyacinths and crocus are proven garden performers, and for a small investment in planting now, you will reap abundant rewards in spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.