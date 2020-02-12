ST. JOHNS — The Clinton Conservation District and MSU Extension are partnering with AgroLiquid North Central Research Station to host a workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at the AgroLiquid NCRS, 5605 N. Findlay Road.
The event will include lunch and a program on cover crops and the various cost share programs available to help fund them.
Monica Jean, field crops educator for MSU Extension, will talk about how to integrate cover crops into a rotation and operation.
Katie Hafner and Seth Gibson, of the Clinton Conservation District, will lay out cost share programs available for local farms.
RSVP by Feb. 24. Call (989) 224-3720 or email seth.gibson@macd.org.
