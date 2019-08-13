SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The Shiawassee County Fair honored the oldest men and women to attend the fair on Senior Citizen Day, Aug. 7.
Seniors were treated to lunch provided by the Fair, as well as games of Bingo with the winning prizes of a grocery bag with canned goods donated by Riverside in Durand and paper products purchased at Dollar General.
There were more than 50 seniors attending.
Bingo was hosted by Jennifer Jacobs with help from her daughter Angel Rice and their cousin Makayla Jacobs passing out winning bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.