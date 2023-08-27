Some plants have secret lives.
Chicory is a familiar roadside wildflower. In August, its periwinkle blue flowers bloom on leafless, twiggy stalks, most noticeable in the morning and on overcast days. Each bloom lasts but a single day, and closes in intense midday sun. For many, its appearance is a bittersweet sign that summer is winding down.
Chicory, Cichorium intybus, has naturalized throughout the contiguous U.S. and much of Canada, but it is native to Europe, northern Africa and west and central Asia. It was brought to this continent by European settlers, who prized it as a food source.
I first became aware of chicory root in the 1970s when the price of coffee (and everything else) skyrocketed. Fluffed grinds of coffee began to appear on the grocery shelves — the beginning of the end for the 3 lb. coffee can — and there were also blended products that cut coffee with roasted chicory root. My grandmother, who raised her family during the Great Depression, told stories of gathering and roasting the root because there was no money for real coffee.
This root was from the same roadside wildflower. Plants form a substantial taproot — much sturdier than the aboveground portion of the plant would suggest. It is harvested in late fall, then peeled, chopped, roasted and ground. The grind can be boiled or steeped like tea or coffee. More than just a poor-man’s substitute, it is actually the hot beverage of choice in some regions of the world.
I always thought that the ruby red leaves of radicchio were a type of cabbage. One year I planted seed in the vegetable garden, which grew into rosettes of reddish foliage that looked a bit like that of dandelions. It languished through the summer, but in fall formed tidy little heads of white-ribbed ruby leaves. Crisp, crunchy and slightly bitter, the richly colored greens add snap to salads and stir fry. A few didn’t get harvested before the frost, and plants came back the following season. But instead of forming heads, in August slender, twiggy leafless branches extended from the rosette of leaves, and bloomed with periwinkle blue flowers.
Radicchio is a variety of the very same Cicorium intybus.
Endive is another salad green, with elongated heads of pale green, crisp leaves. All types of endive are species of Cicorium, but Belgian endive is — you guessed it — common, roadside chicory. Leaves have a milky sap similar to dandelions, and their taste is naturally bitter. To mellow this, the rosettes of leaves at the base of the plant are blanched by keeping them from the light.
The best way to accomplish this is to cut back the top growth and harvest the roots in the fall, digging carefully and storing as one would potatoes—in a cool dark place. Store for about 6-10 weeks, and then plant the roots in pots using a light potting soil. Set in a dark location where the roots will warm, and if feasible, the tops stay cooler. A good method is to place pots on a seed-starting heat mat in the basement. This will stimulate the growth of “chicons”—small, tender pale green heads known as Belgian endive.
Like many vegetables, different varieties of Cichorium intybus have been developed over the years, designed to produce the best roasting root, radicchio or Belgian endive. It’s astonishing, nonetheless, that these diverse crops come from the same durable, tenacious, imported roadside wildflower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.