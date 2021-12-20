The Christmas holiday is fast approaching and it’s a good time to consider some last-minute gift ideas for the gardener in your life.
Gardeners tend to be weather watchers, so indoor-outdoor thermometers, rain gauges and weather stations are useful and appreciated.
Decorative garden gifts such as containers, statuary, wind chimes or a bench can be a perfect indulgent present for the gardener who enjoys these things but won’t buy them on their own — but be sure you know their style and preferences.
Seed starting supplies and equipment provide an opportunity to grow plants through the winter and perhaps try some new or unusual varieties that might not be available this spring in greenhouse flats. Grow-lights, timers and bottom-heat mats improve success rates and make a nice gift, as do more basic supplies such as seed-starting mix and mini-greenhouse seed trays. Top it off with a gift certificate for a local garden center or good mail order seed company.
Practical items such as kneeling pads, garden gloves, an apron or a sun hat can be decorative as well as useful. One can never have too many watering cans, especially those with interesting style that can double as decorative garden accents, strategically placed throughout the landscape and sure to be handy when a new transplant looks a little thirsty.
Tools can make great gifts. Gardeners need sturdy, well-made tools, but most of us find that they are not nearly as fun to shop for as new plants. So, we may decide to make do with our rusty shovel with a cracked handle and instead walk out of the garden center the latest coneflower for the perennial garden. And because gardening is a hobby or passion, it’s a much safer bet to gift Mom with a new pair of high-end pruning shears than it would be, say, a vacuum cleaner—though it does help to know your audience.
This time of year you’ll have to shop at greenhouse garden centers, farm supply, home improvement or hardware stores to be able to locate good gardening tools. There are also some good mail order sources, but it’s late enough that only a digital gift card would arrive in time for the holiday.
Good basic tools include short-handled shovels or spades for digging in flower beds. Garden hoes come in many styles and specialized functions, from the classic, all-purpose draw hoe to types that are designed for shallow cultivating, working above the roots of established plants and maneuverable enough to get close to the base of desirable plants without damaging them.
Pruning shears are an indispensable tool, and a really good pair is worth the extra investment. The design is more ergonomic, giving you more cutting force with less effort and strain on the hands. Corona is an excellent brand, and can be maintained long term with replacement blades and springs. Felco is equally good, and comes in many grades, including left-handed models. The Cadillac of pruners is the Felco No. 7 (or No. 10 for left-handed users), with a pivot on one handle to prevent wrist strain — an essential feature if you’re doing a lot of repetitive cutting like hedges or trimming topiary, or have a touch of carpal tunnel syndrome.
Good tools make easy work, but gardeners also appreciate a gift of help. Create a personal certificate redeemable for weeding, trimming, spring cleanup or planting. Rather stay indoors? Offer to clean the house in May when most gardeners would love to skip a turn and spend the time outdoors.
You can find a great gift on any budget.
