The language of color can be challenging, especially in horticulture. There is little dispute over the primary yellow, red and blue, but at what point does yellow become golden, gold become orange?
Often these color distinctions are in the eye of the beholder, but in the garden perception is also driven by the potential or limitations of a particular type of plant. It seems to be human nature to want what cannot be had.
You’d think yellow was abundant enough in gardens, but it is rare in some plants. Petunias finally broke the yellow color barrier in 1998 with “prism sunshine.” It’s a lovely shade, but hardly filling a hole in the garden color palette.
Spring is filled with an abundance of bright yellow daffodils, forsythias and tulips, but another early season classic, the peony, is pretty much limited to pink, red and white. Traditional peonies are, anyway, but there are some stunning yellow hybrid peonies out there if you cast a wide net — and are willing to open your wallet.
Large-flowered clematis, one of the best and showiest of the hardy flowering vines, most often sports blooms in shades of purple, but there are also white varieties and shades of pink from soft dusty tones to deep velvety wine to be had. It does not come in fire engine red. Many varieties claim to be red, such as the classics “rouge cardinal”, “niobe” and “Ville de Lyon.” These are closer to red than other clematis, to be sure, but a description of wine or magenta would be more accurate.
Another example is the blue rose. Roses simply do not come in blue. Violet, maybe. Lavender pink, perhaps. But you’ll have no trouble finding plants with names that promise much more: “blue girl,” “blue Nile,” “wild blue yonder,” “Rhapsody in Blue,” to name a few. Breeders strive to develop develop a true blue rose and mark the best results with a name that suggests victory, even if it hasn’t truly been achieved.
True blue is very rare in horticulture. Most flowers described as blue are actually shades of lavender or purple. A blue campanula (bellflower), iris or petunia can miss that genuine hue without seeming deceptive or clashing with the color scheme. A handful of gems like delphinium and gentian actually hit the mark, and both have become part of common language to describe shades of blue.
As a rule, however, I don’t like the idea of using plants to describe colors, especially the color of flowers.
In part because it seems rather presumptuous — after all, how can the color often described as “rose” be meaningful, unless you already know roses? I’ll venture that most of us visualize red when we think of a rose, not the warm pink that is often implied.
In another example, “cerise” is French for cherry, and a color name for a warm pink. Cherries, to me, are red, either the deep near-black of a bing cherry or the bright clear red of a tart pie cherry. Neither would be considered cerise, yet how much more cherry can something be?
If you’re intrigued by the botanically forbidden colors, I suggest that you wait to see a real plant in bloom before parting with your hard-earned money.
We’ve all seen unnaturally colored photos in catalogs that look like a child was allowed to play with the color adjustments on the TV screen, but not all manipulations are so obvious. I don’t think the objective is to deceive, but well-meaning advertisers sometimes ‘push’ the colors to match photos to names and descriptions.
I appreciate both flowers and the descriptive power of words. The language of color adds another level of interest to gardening, and another reason to do a little research before choosing a new plant to your collection.
