Our Thanksgiving holiday feast gains another blessing when we can include foods harvested from the home garden.
If you’ve preserved summer’s bounty, your pantry or freezer may hold treasures for the holiday meal. Carefully preserved vegetables and fruits enhance the main course, favorite sauces and desserts. Fall’s harvests of potatoes, squash and pumpkins help round out the menu.
Dried or frozen herbs are easy to work into the holiday fare, but this time of year I don’t have to break into the stash. Some of the most versatile savory herbs are very cold tolerant — nearly evergreen — and can be harvested from the garden until too buried by snow.
My sage plant (Salvia officinalis) stays fresh well into winter, in its garden spot just outside the kitchen door. I can pluck a leaf or two to roast with chicken, season soup, or flavor classic Thanksgiving turkey stuffing. I grow a very large-leaved variety called Berggarten, with bold silvery leaves four inches long and an inch wide. My plants have never bloomed, and form broad, tidy mounds that add an attractive form to the garden.
The common form of sage has narrower leaves, with the same silver color, and is more likely to flower. The flowering effect is not particularly ornamental, and blooms can pull the flavor from the foliage, so remove them for best results. The selections with variegated leaves are more ornamental but are generally less hardy and short-lived. Purpurascens has a ruby blush to the gray leaves, Icterina’s leaves irregularly margined with in warm golden hues, and Tricolor, whose leaves are swirled with creamy white and pink. All varieties have the classic savory sage flavor.
Parsley is another staple, adding color and flavor to homemade soups and stews, dips and sauces. Even if leaves freeze on the plant, just cut the stems near the ground and put them in water, where they will thaw and perk up, firm and ready to use. Technically a biennial, parsley should be replanted every year because the second spring plants flower and produce few and bitter leaves. Since the plants won’t grow any more at this stage of the game, you may as well harvest all the leaves and either dry or freeze the rest for later use.
Chives may have been tipped by the cold, but any remaining green leaves will be a worthwhile harvest. Both the oniony common chives and the mild garlic chives add a pleasant flavor and color to vegetable dishes, salads or mixed into sour cream for those who favor baked over mashed.
Rosemary is not winter hardy in our area, but plants are evergreen to below 20 degrees. I haven’t had much luck trying to grow the plants indoors through the winter; they need humidity and do well when resting on a pebble tray — if you remember to keep the plant watered and a layer of water in the tray. Instead, I keep my potted plant on the deck and continue harvest as needed until winter comes in earnest. At that point I’ll trim the plant bare and freeze in a plastic bag for future use.
Rosemary has a strong, piney flavor, and enhances the flavors of mild meats such as poultry and lamb. My favorite use is to snip the leaves over halved red baby potatoes, and toss with olive oil and sea salt, then roast for about an hour.
For the Thanksgiving table, create an herbed butter by mincing your favorite herbs and blending into soft butter (or margarine, if you must). It’s a great enhancement to dinner rolls, mashed potatoes or roasted vegetables.
