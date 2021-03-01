Bare root plants are an economical source of trees and shrubs for your landscape.
Plants are harvested in fall after they go dormant in preparation for winter. Dug from the field, soil rinsed from the roots, bundled and placed in cold storage with carefully controlled humidity — plants are essentially moved while they are asleep. Most are sold through mail order or organized plant sales so that plants can be shipped direct from the storage facility and planted as soon as possible after delivery.
Plants are available in fall or early spring, while outdoor conditions would still encourage dormancy. The idea, after all, is for them to wake up naturally in their new bed. Bringing a plant from cold storage to full summer can awaken the plants too suddenly, and the success rate of the transplants is reduced.
Classic selections of trees and shrubs are often available at excellent bulk prices. These varieties have been in cultivation for many years and stock is abundant, making them a perfect choice for creating a hedge, windbreak, mass planting or small grove. Larger plants can be shipped at a value, since the weight of the pot, soil and foliage are not being included in the shipping. Evergreens tend to be more expensive and sold in smaller sizes, primarily because they are always in full leaf, and the shipping weight is greater.
Rare or specialty plants can also be found through bare root sources. You may not find a bargain price, but for some plants, finding them at all is a challenge. Retail nurseries and garden centers have to limit their offerings to plants that they are confident will sell to the local customer. Unusual native plants and old-fashioned varieties can be offered by specialized mail order sources that can serve a national or even international customer base to find enough interested consumers.
Be aware that very small plants, seedlings or “row run” one- or two-year plants can be difficult to establish directly in the landscape. For better results you’ll want to raise them in a nursery bed until they grow larger and can be moved to a permanent location. I’d recommend going with larger plants unless you’re planting an extensive hedge, windbreak or another large-scale project where volume and price are important. If you go for the small plants, be sure to order extra to allow for a few losses.
When your plants arrive, you’ll want to get them in the ground as soon as possible. Unwrap gently and put the roots in a bucket of water overnight. Your soil should be dry enough to work, crumbly and not sticky. If necessary, hold plants in a cool dry basement, garage, or crawlspace until a proper planting hole can be prepared. Detailed planting instructions generally come with your shipment.
Plant sales held by county Soil Conservation Districts offer quality bare root plants at good prices. There are plenty of mail order sources online and from catalogs, too. Since nurseries often specialize in certain types of trees, consider your area of particular interest as well. Ask your gardening friends for recommendations based on their experience. If you haven’t dealt with a particular nursery before, be sure to check online reviews and comments to see how the business is rated for quality and service.
Now is the perfect time to do your shopping for bare order plants. Springtime delivery is typically available from March through mid- to late May, depending on the nursery. Interest and demand for all kinds of plants, and especially edibles, has increased during the hardships of COVID-19, but selection should still be good.
