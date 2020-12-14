FINUCANE: Plants to brighten Christmas

Plants make fantastic holiday decorations. The poinsettia is the familiar favorite — abundant, easy, long-lasting and come in wide a range of colors and prices to fit any décor or budget.
But let’s start with some of the less iconic options.
Christmas cactus is perhaps the next most popular. It’s a friendly cactus, spineless, with an upright, then arching form. Flowers begin as tear-shaped buds on the leaf tips and joints, and gradually expand into extended tubular blooms with several rows of petals. Colors are vibrant shades of true red, pink, magenta, purple and peachy-yellow, and sometimes two-toned.
Choose a plant with some open blooms and lots of buds. Though these plants are tough as nails, handle with care to avoid knocking off the buds. Always wrap or bag the plant before leaving the store to protect from the sudden cold, and remove promptly when you get home. A bright light location is ideal, and changes in light and temperature can cause flowers to drop, so find a good spot to display your new plants, and avoid moving it until it has finished blooming.
Cyclamen is the staple Christmas plant in Europe, as popular there as poinsettias here in the U.S. Nodding flowers with upswept petals offer bright shades of red, pink and violet, or softer hues of lavender and white, sometimes bicolor or flamed, ruffled or fragrant. Foliage is equally beautiful and varied, heart-shaped and deep green, patterned with contrasting silver veins.
Choose plants with lots of buds and healthy leaves with no yellowing. Blooms last for many weeks, often through February. They like cooler indoor home conditions, with temperatures between 55 and 65 degrees, ideal for those of us conserving on the heating fuel bill. Water when soil feels dry about a half inch below the surface, and allow to dry out between waterings. They often go dormant after blooming, and I usually take them to the compost pile rather than fuss with keeping them long-term.
Paperwhites and amaryllis are beautiful flowering bulbs available around the holidays. Paperwhites are fragrant and snow white, a perfect complement to the rich reds and greens of classic Christmas décor. Amaryllis flowers are enormous, on thick stalks, and as flowers mature, straplike leaves form at the base. Red and white are the most typical colors, though patterned bicolors and pinks are also available. Be sure to by potted plants in bud or bloom if you want a holiday display. Boxed kits are also popular gift items, but these will need to be planted, and take six to eight weeks to flower from that point — a great project to bring living flowers to your winter, but definitely not for the Christmas or New Year’s party.
Any of these seasonal flowers, including poinsettias, can be slipped into a pot cover as a stand-alone holiday decoration, or made a part of something more elaborate. A flowering plant adds color and life to a basket, tucked into a centerpiece or a sleigh decoration.
Combine more than one flowering plant, perhaps another holiday plant or an African violet, orchid or bellflower. Tropical foliage plants such as ferns, philodendron, dumbcane, dracaena or a small palm complete the effect, and you can leave all in their individual small pots and hide the details under a cloud of angel hair or Spanish moss. Tuck in a few evergreen tips — I like white pine and soft Port Orford cedar — and if you like, add a little sparkle with glass balls, ribbons or candy canes.
I wish you all a very merry Christmas.
