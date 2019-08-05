Queen of the prairie, Filipendula rubra, is providing a stunning display in the garden this year.
I’ve long appreciated the Filipendulas. Plants are exceptionally hardy to winter extremes of 40 degrees below zero, and thrive in average to wet soil, including heavy clay. Flowers are tiny and fragrant, borne in dense, vase-shaped plumes that range in size depending on the species. Deer tend to avoid the plants.
The earliest to appear is dropwort, Filipendula vulgaris, which forms low, 8- to 12-inch, spreading masses of finely cut, fern-like leaves. Clusters of white flowers appear in June on red-tinted stalks, about 24 to 36 inches tall.
A double-flowered form is also available. This one is nice at garden’s edge, since the foliage looks good all summer. Dropwort is the most tolerant of dry soils, but is happy in just about any type. Grows in full sun to partial shade, and is native to Europe and Asia.
The taller types offer pink or white flowers, always with single blooms, but in full, dense plumes 6 to 9 inches across at their widest point.
Queen of the prairie brings warm pink flowers for two to three weeks in July, on plants that reach 6 to 8 feet tall. Foliage is bold and robust, deep green and attractive in its own right. No need to trim spent flowers, since rebloom would be minimal at best, and the seedheads are attractive in their own right. Plants thrive in sun to part shade and are well-suited to sites with heavy clay soils that tend to stay wet in the winter and early spring.
Despite their height, plants don’t typically need to be staked to keep them upright, though they benefit from the support of shorter perennials at their base. I planted a few red-leaf cannas at the base and am very pleased with the combination. Filipendula rubra is native to North America.
Queen of the meadow, Filipendula ulmaria, is very similar, except with white flowers. Foliage is a bit coarser, with fewer cuts in the compound leaves, and plants reach 3 to 6 feet tall. Native to Europe and Asia, plants grow in the same conditions as our rubra species, and have naturalized in some areas.
Gold-leaved and variegated selections are available for queen of the meadow; a great way to extend the plant’s display. Variegata has irregular bold splashes of gold and cream on the leaves, and Aurea is a pure yellow. Both of these varieties are shorter than the species, both in flower and foliage, reaching 2 to 4 feet.
Hybrids with Asian species palmata and purpurea have resulted in some interesting options.
Kahome is a hybrid selection that provides pink flower plumes on very petite plants that reach only 8 to 12 inches; plumes are proportionally smaller as well, but flower over a longer period. Red Umbrellas is a hybrid of Asian species and provides a mid-range height of about 30 inches.
Flowers are a rich pink, but the leaves are the real star, with prominent deep burgundy veins and stems that both complement the flowers and provide a great color echo for other pink and red flowered plants in the garden.
All of the filipendulas can suffer leaf scorch if the season is very hot and dry. This can be avoided if soil is kept consistently moist, and corrected by cutting plants back hard to promote a flush of fresh, clean attractive leaves.
Filipendulas provide durable, easy-care beauty to the garden.
