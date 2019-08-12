FINUCANE: Anise varieties offer plenty of garden activity

Anise hyssop is an outstanding garden perennial.
Beautiful, long-blooming, attractive to pollinators and birds, fragrant and even delicious — what’s not to like?
Early in the season, plants are unobtrusive, bushy and upright, with rough-textured spade-shaped leaves on square stems. Though Agastache offers a wide diversity — and I’ve tried many in my garden — anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum) has proven to be the most reliable. Cold hardy to 30 degrees below zero, plants grow well in a wide range of conditions in sun to light shade. They prefer a moist, well-drained soil, and are quite drought tolerant once established, though they don’t like sodden soils when plants are dormant in winter and early spring. Deer tend to avoid them.
This native Agastache will grow 2 to 4 feet tall. Most varieties are quick to reseed in the garden, but are not a nuisance, as seedlings are distinctive and pull out easily if they come up where you don’t want them.
Pinch plants back in early June to encourage fuller growth and dense flowering. You may use the trimmings and any young plants you have pulled to make a mild, naturally sweet tea with a licorice flavor. Like any hot tea, the beverage will sooth a sore throat, and anise hyssop is reputed to have some antiviral properties that may be beneficial if you’re coming down with a cold.
In June, dusty blue flowers begin to emerge on dense flower spikes that grow longer and continue flowering through the summer and into fall, gradually extending to 3 to 6 inches long. Branched plants create a candelabra effect with many upright flowers, and make a beautiful display in the garden.
Individual flowers are quite tiny, but very abundant. Nectar is produced throughout the day, making Anise hyssop a favorite of many pollinators, worth visiting several times a day as the supply is restocked. I have the plant next to my deck, where I can enjoy the constant activity.
Bees will work the flowers nonstop, so intent on their harvest that they don’t even notice us as we walk past or sit and observe. Big fuzzy bumblebees are the most frequent visitors, followed by all sorts of butterflies. Hummingbirds keep them on their route as well.
As the flowering tapers off at season’s end, the bumbles are joined by goldfinches. These dexterous birds will light on the seed heads, clinging to the stems and twisting about to pull the individual seeds from their pods.
The straight species, Agastache foeniculum, is tall and has an open habit that makes it possible to grow toward the edge of a planting as well as a more traditional spot to the center or back of the garden.
Golden Jubilee is a striking yellow-leaved variety which was an All-America Selections winner in 2003. Plants are a bit smaller at 2 to 3 feet, and the blue flowers really pop against the foliage, which holds its chartreuse color all season. Self-sown seedlings will have the same bright foliage.
Alabaster and Snow Spike are white-flowered forms that reach about 3 feet tall.
Blue Fortune is a relatively new introduction, a hybrid that has all the same good qualities of foeniculum, but is sterile and will not reseed. Plants flower more profusely and are more long-lived since they do not have to put the energy into seed production. Plants are hardy to Zone 5 and are a bit more compact and uniform at 2 to 3 feet tall. Those goldfinches won’t be stopping by for a snack, however.
With so much to offer, consider finding a spot for anise hyssop in your landscape.
