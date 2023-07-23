As children — back before so many electronic gadgets crept in to steal time and attention — we spent our summers outdoors from dawn until the porch light flashed to signal us home. Immersed in nature, garden plants and wildflowers were among our palette of toys.

I’ll bet that nearly everyone, at some time, has taken a daisy and plucked the petals one by one — “he or she loves me, loves me not.” Plenty have taken a snapdragon flower, gently pinched it from the sides, and made the floral puppet “talk.”

