As children — back before so many electronic gadgets crept in to steal time and attention — we spent our summers outdoors from dawn until the porch light flashed to signal us home. Immersed in nature, garden plants and wildflowers were among our palette of toys.
I’ll bet that nearly everyone, at some time, has taken a daisy and plucked the petals one by one — “he or she loves me, loves me not.” Plenty have taken a snapdragon flower, gently pinched it from the sides, and made the floral puppet “talk.”
If you haven’t, you should — if only to pass the wonder on to a child.
I was grown and working in the garden center when I learned that balloon flowers, Platycodon grandiflorus, can be ‘popped’. The plump, tempting buds puff up into large balls before they open into five-pointed stars.
Choose a large bud that is showing its mature flower color of white, pink or blue, and gently squeeze between forefinger and thumb — it will burst along the petal edges and become an undamaged, open flower. It’s as stress-relieving as popping bubble-wrap.
Making toys and jewelry from flowers is another childhood pastime.
Hollyhocks are old-fashioned, care-free garden flowers that were commonly grown around the farmhouse or outhouse. Each flower lasts only one day, but plants produce an abundant crop, providing material to make dozens of dolls for a day’s play. For each doll, you’ll need one open flower, a green seedpod from a spent flower and a new, unopened bud.
It’s easiest to use a toothpick, but a patient crafter can use the short individual flower stems to hold the doll together. Poke one end of the toothpick into the base of the flower. This will be the doll’s skirt. Push the other end of the toothpick through the center of the seedpod and slide down to the flower to form the body, and press the base of the flower bud to serve as the head. A bud that’s close to opening will show some color and provide a hair-do. You may use a marker to draw a face on the bud, and insert another toothpick through the body to make arms; but I prefer the simple form.
Necklaces, bracelets or fairy-crowns can be made from daisies or any flower with a slender, sturdy, yet flexible stem. Common lawn clover works well, as do the classic white ox-eye daisies that gave daisy chains their name.
Pick individual flowers with stems two to three inches long. About an inch below the flower base, gently make a slit in the stem about a half inch long. Take the next flower and poke the end of its stem through the slit in the first flower stem and pull through to the base of the bloom. It’s easiest to make the slits before you add them to the chain. Repeat until the chain is the desired length, then weave the stems together or use a thread to bundle into a loose rope.
You can also use a needle and thread to string the blooms together, creating a denser chain.
If a tea party is more your style, edible flowers can be lovely and creative additions to the table. Violets rinsed and dusted with fine sugar are a novel complement to your cookies or scones. Foliage or flowers of herbs such as lemon balm, bee balm, lemon verbena or clove pinks (a type of dianthus) can be frozen into ice cubes and floated in a cool summer beverage. Dress up a salad with colorful and tasty calendula, pansy, nasturtium or daylily blooms.
After making the daily rounds with a watering can or harvest basket, take a trip down memory lane and have some fun with your flowers.
