The environment is a hot-button issue these days. Global warming, water quality, pollution, invasive species and pollinator decline are mentioned in the news almost every day.
Gardeners spend a lot of time outdoors and interact directly with nature. A harsh winter affects our perennials and shrubs. We worry about fertilizer run-off, notice which birds are visiting and when. We compare seasons and notice trends. And we can do simple things that help the environment.
Like planting some milkweed.
There are several species of milkweed native to our area, and they have many traits in common. Snap a stem or leaf, and it will bleed a sticky white sap that gives the plants their common name. The sap is bitter, causing the plants to be avoided by most grazing animals — including deer — but they are the exclusive food source for the caterpillars of monarch butterflies. When the caterpillars transform into butterflies, the concentrated residual of that larval diet makes the butterflies toxic to birds and other predators which would otherwise make a meal of the bright orange butterfly.
Birds have learned to avoid eating the monarch butterflies, so rather than posing a danger; these striking insects have made themselves safe from predators.
Milkweeds produce petite flowers in dense clusters. Blooming over a long season, they provide abundant nectar which attracts and feeds all sorts of butterflies, hummingbirds, bees and other pollinators. Flowers are followed by teardrop-shaped, bumpy seed pots that split to reveal seeds that will be carried away by the wind on their silken plumes.
The common milkweed, Asclepias syriaca, is found in open meadows and fields. Plants are coarse, with sturdy stems three to four feet tall, oval leaves and large ball-shaped clusters of pink to purple flowers, held in tiers below the leaves. The blooms appear from June to August, and are strongly and sweetly fragrant, their scent notable when passing by a patch on a hot, humid evening.
Plants spread by underground runners, or rhizomes, and naturalize easily in a sunny, open site. Thanks to this tendency to colonize, they are not ideal candidates for the typical perennial garden — though if you can give them a space to call their own, they can be quite lovely. Common milkweed is tolerant of drought and poor rocky soils as well as richer ones.
Better for the garden are swamp milkweed, Asclepias incarnata, and butterfly weed, Asclepias tuberosa.
As the name suggests, swamp milkweed thrives in moist soils and those that are seasonally wet in spring. Plants are as tall as common milkweed, but more refined in appearance, and grow in well-behaved, deep-rooted clumps. Leaves are slender and the fragrant flower clusters are broad, slightly domed, and appear at the top of the plant. Flowers are in shades of pink or white. They like clay soils, but also grow well in average garden soil.
Butterfly weed rounds out the color palette, with unscented, bright orange (rarely red or yellow) flowers against deep green foliage. Plants are very well suited to mixed gardens, mounded and compact at 12-30 inches tall and spreading by seed rather than runners. Stems have less of the classic milky sap, so monarchs are less likely to lay eggs on this species, but this also means that you’ll have less plant damage from their caterpillars. A good compromise for gardeners who want to help the environment but are not keen on chewed plants. Well-drained, sandy soils and full sun are ideal, though they adapt well to average garden soils and a selection for clay is also available.
Do your part for both pollinators and the endangered monarch butterflies and bring more of our native milkweeds into your garden and landscape.
