A harvest of seed from this season’s garden can be a great way to get a head start on next year.
If you’ve grown heirloom or open pollinated vegetable varieties, it’s a pretty straightforward process. Seeds from these fruits will reliably grow into plants that produce very similar fruit.
On the other hand, while most hybrid plants are not sterile and their seed will grow and bear fruit, the next generation can vary significantly in size, color and flavor.
It’s important to note the distinction between open pollination and self-pollination. Open tells us how variable (or consistent) a plant’s fruit will be from one generation to another. Self-pollination refers to a plant that can fertilize its own flowers, rather than needing to receive pollen from a second plant.
Seed can be saved from other types of vegetables, but those that are insect pollinated and hybridize freely will not give reliable results. Squash, pumpkins and cucumbers fall into this group. Others, such as beets and carrots are biennial plants and will not flower during the harvest year.
So we’ll discuss a few good candidates.
Beans and peas are one of the easiest to save. Simply allow the pods to mature on the vine, leaving them until they dry to tan or brown and the seeds rattle inside. Pick them and lay out on a flat surface to finish drying indoors for a week or two. On a sunny fall day, fill a basket and sit on the lawn while you shell the seeds out of the pods and into a bowl or jar to be prepared for storage.
Peppers are another reliable choice for seed-saving. Plants are self-pollinating, requiring only wind and motion to pass pollen between the flowers and fertilize them so that fruits will form. However, if an insect visits the flowers, they may carry pollen from a different variety and cross-pollinate the peppers. This won’t affect the current season’s produce, but seed saved from a cross-pollinated pepper could produce something unique — such as fruit that looks like a hot variety but tastes sweet, or vice versa. If you want to save seed, minimize the chance of unexpected results by growing hot and sweet peppers on opposite sides of the garden plot.
Leave a few peppers on the plants until they are fully ripe and start to wrinkle. Pick them, remove the seed, and lay out on paper towel to dry. Remember to wear rubber gloves if working with hot peppers.
Tomatoes, like peppers, are self-pollinating, so those heirloom and other open pollinated varieties are good candidates for seed saving. It is less necessary to separate varieties, since differences between any chance cross-pollination will be much more subtle than when a hot and a sweet pepper mingle.
Allow fruits to fully ripen, then scoop out the seeds and the gel that surrounds them and put in a small glass. Add water, and stir a couple of times a day. After a few days, the mixture will start to ferment, and the seeds will sink to the bottom of the glass. At that point, pour off the liquid, rinse the seeds, and spread them out on paper toweling to dry.
Store prepared dry seeds by wrapping in a clean paper towel, or make a packet out of any non-glossy paper. Tuck each type of seed into a snack-size zipper lock bag, and write the variety on the bag with permanent marker. Stuff these bags into a clean glass jar or larger freezer-weight bag, and store in the refrigerator or freezer until it’s time to get things started for next season.
Save seed from the best, most productive plants to preserve the vigor of the seed line.
