Halloween and fall harvest decorations color the yard in orange, yellow and black. Pumpkins, gourds, straw bales and … marigolds?
Mums, of course, are the classic fall flowers, but year after year I am impressed by the handful of summer annuals that keep going strong up through a killing freeze. Marigolds stand above the rest, with consistently robust plants through the late season, and as fresh and vibrant in September and October as they were in August.
And their color palate lines up nicely with autumn. Flowers in shades of yellow, gold, orange, bronze and red, set against a backdrop of deep green foliage.
Plants are disease and insect resistant, and avoided by browsing deer and rabbits. They have been long-favored in companion planting, to take advantage of their pest repellent properties as protection for other garden plants. While there is not much solid scientific evidence to back this up, many gardeners swear by them — and any vegetable plot looks great bordered with a tidy edging of dwarf marigold plants.
There are two primary types of marigolds.
African marigolds, Tagetes erecta, are tall plants reaching 3 to 4 feet tall with big double blooms in shades of orange, gold and yellow.
French marigolds are petite; plants from 6 to 12 inches tall and flowers half to a third the size of the African types, but with more complex flower forms and bicolor patterns.
African types are ideal for filling in seasonal gaps in mixed landscape plantings or used as a hedge or border along fences or property lines. Because of their height and vigor, it can be hard to find flats of tall African marigolds in spring. It’s best to call ahead to your favorite greenhouse — plants are not usually blooming during the peak selling season, so growers that do offer plants have a limited supply. Look for the classic variety Crackerjack, or Cracker Joe, a new improved selection.
It is easier to find compact-growing hybrids that top out at 12 to 24 inches, but offer the same color range and flower size. Less useful for mid-garden spots, they are still lovely and work easily in many situations.
French types are fantastic at garden’s edge — whether along walkways or vegetable gardens. They also grow well in containers, which will be a great way to keep plants mobile for later use in fall displays.
Hybrids have been developed between the French and African forms, usually resulting in plants with a midrange height, but with the wider range of flower forms and colors otherwise available only in the French marigold. Zenith was the first series and remains a favorite, and more options are on the horizon.
I was intrigued by a pair of new hybrids that provide a range of colors on a single plant. Flowers of Strawberry Blonde start out a dark brick red and gradually mature to shades of pinkish red and yellow. Fireball sports blossoms that shift from red to orange, gold and yellow. I eventually had an opportunity to try them both, and found that for both varieties, new blooms are continually emerging, resulting in a wonderful display of flowers in every hue. Fireball is my absolute favorite.
Specialty marigolds round out the options. All marigold flowers are edible, but the very petite, fern-leaved signet marigolds, Tagetes tenuifolia, have smaller flowers that provide a more subtle, citrusy flavor for salads or a garnish. They are often sold with the herbs, but are also lovely at garden’s edge.
Next spring I’ll remind you to plant a few extra marigolds to enjoy in fall.
