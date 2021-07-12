Daisies are a summer classic, with pristine white petals surrounding a yellow center. One of the first flowers we draw as a child, pick for our mothers, and pluck petals in a game of she-loves-me, she-loves-me-not.
Wildflower daisies of field and roadside are open plants with many tall stems, topped with a single bloom. Leucanthemum vulgare, aka Chrysanthemum leucanthemum, is a European native that has made itself at home across most of North America. They are perfect for those casual bouquets or to bring early color to a wildflower planting, but these wild forms are generally not great garden plants.
May Queen and Filigran are improved garden varieties. Filigran has two inch blooms on 26 inches plants, and starts to flower in mid-May. May Queen is taller, at 36 inches, and has single, three inch flowers starting in late May. They finish blooming by late June or early July.
The baton is then passed to the more refined Shasta daisy, Leucanthemum superbum (formerly Chrysanthemum superba), which starts blooming in mid to late June and continues through August or early September. These plants are a complex hybrid of four species, introduced in 1901 after of 17 years of painstaking work by botanist Luther Burbank. His goal was sturdy, graceful plants with large, snowy white flowers borne abundantly over a long season, ultimately he made it happen.
Despite a very narrow color range — white accented with yellow — there is a wide selection of Shasta daisy varieties from which to choose.
Flowers start at 21/2 inches in diameter. Most are over three inches, and a few boast blooms five inches across.
We’re most familiar with the classic single row of petals surrounding a bright yellow center. Semi-double forms maintain the same basic look, but sport two or three layers of petals, creating a fuller, more robust flower. Crested daisies add a ring of short, frilled petals around the center. Double daisies have many rows of petals, and in some the yellow center is completely covered, resulting in flowers that look like a shaggy ball or pom-pom.
Plant height can range from just eight inches to a towering five feet. The shorter types tend to form tidy mounds, completely smothered with blooms at their peak. More typically, their habit is bushy and upright, with most of the flowers at the top of the plant.
All look fantastic at their peak bloom. As the first flush of flowers begins to fade, trim each off, taking a bit of stem down to a good set of leaves. This will encourage side buds to develop and further continue the flowering period.
My experience has been that those with compact, mounded forms can be more challenging to rebloom. The dome of flowers is so dense that the stems may not get enough light to form a second wave of flowers. Another option is to cut plants down by about half to encourage a second flush of growth.
The taller types will generally keep blooming, albeit more lightly.
The Chicago Botanic garden performed a comprehensive trial of Shasta daisies a few years ago, and the top rated varieties were Amelia and Becky. Amelia has enormous five inch single flowers, has excellent flower coverage, and forms a bushy plant 40 inches tall and 32 inches wide. Becky also took the Perennial Plant Association’s Perennial Plant of the year award in 2003, and sports three and a half inch flowers on 40” plants.
If you love daisies but want more than white, look to the coneflowers, black-eyed Susans, painted daisies and annual marguerite daisies, gerberas and many more. There’s a fantastic daisy for any situation.
