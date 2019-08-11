Yearling and under halter

First place: Katie Hartsuff

Second place: Morgan Currier

Draft horses at halter

First place: Emily Shettler

Ponies at halter

First place: Morgan Currier

Second place: Kendall Mallory

Third place: Mary Mallory

Light horses at halter, mares 2 to 5

First place: Heather Gaines

Second place: Stacy Conely-Mooney

Light horses at halter

mares 6 and older

First place: Katie Hartsuff

Second place: Samantha Sovis

Third place: Laura Pylman

Light horses at halter, geldings 2 to 5

First place: Samantha Sovis

Light horses at halter

geldings 6 and older

First place: Vicki Karrer

Second place: Kelsey Jarvinen

Third place: Samantha Sovis

Grand Champion: Katie Hartsuff

Reserve champion: Vicki Karrer

Fitting and showing walk trot

First place: Vicki Karrer

Second place: Jennie Shire

Third place: Bridget Spielman

Fitting and showing 19-39

First place: Heather Gaines

Second place: Kelsey Jarvinen

Third place: Katie Hartsuff

Fitting and showing 40 and over

First place: Mary Mallory

Grand Champion: Kelsey Jarvinen

Reserve champion: Vicki Karrer

English equitation 19-39

First place: Amanda Belen

Second place: Heather Gaines

Third place: Kelsey Jarvinen

English equitation 40 and over

First place: Kenda Robinson

Second place: Mary Mallory

Third place: Laura Meyer

English pleasure 19-39

First place: Heather Gaines

Second place: Amanda Belen

Third place: Kendall Mallory

English pleasure 40 and over

First place: Kenda Robinson

Second place: Mary Mallory

Third place: Laura Meyer

Dressage training level 2

First place: Kenda Robinson

Second place: Laura Meyer

Third place: Kendall Mallory

Hunter hack

First place: Kenda Robinson

Second place: Cali Robinson

Third place: Ashtyn Birchmeier

Hunter equitation

First place: Kenda Robinson

Second place: Ashtyn Birchmeier

Driving light horses and ponies

First place: Morgan Currier

Second place: Jennie Shire

Snaffle bit pleasure English or western

First place: Heather Gaines

Second place: Stacy Conely-Mooney

Walk trot equitation open

First place: Vicki Karrer

Second place: Marcie Spaleny

Third place: Jennie Shire

Western equitation 19-39

First place: Kelsey Jarvinen

Second place: Heather Gaines

Third place: Kendall Mallory

Western equitation 40 and over

First place: Mary Mallory

Second place: Kenda Robinson

Third place: Tim Spiess

Western pleasure walk trot open

First place: Vicki Karrer

Second place: Buddy Hart

Third place: Marcie Spaleny

Western pleasure 19-39

First place: Heather Gaines

Second place: Kelsey Jarvinen

Third place: Emily Shettler

Western pleasure 40 and over

First place: Kenda Robinson

Second place: Mary Mallory

Third place: Tim Spiess

Grand champion: Kelsey Jarvinen

Reserve champion: Amanda Belen

Discipline rail open

First place: Stacy Conely-Mooney

Second place: Heather Gaines

Third place: Kelsey Jarvinen

Reining

First place: Kelsey Jarvinen

Second place: Kenda Robinson

Western/English riding open

First place: Kelsey Jarvinen

Walk trot trail open

First place: Vicki Korrey

Second place: Bethany Hook

Third place: Jennie Shire

Trail open

First place: Heather Gaines

Western/English bareback equitation

First place: Kelsey Jarvinen

Pole bending

First place: Mary Mallory

Cloverleaf

First place: Laura Meyer

Indiana flag race

First place: Stacy Conely-Mooney

Speed and action

First place: Laura Meyer

Keyhole race

First place: Laura Meyer

Four corners

First place: Kelsey Jarvinen

