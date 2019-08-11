Yearling and under halter
First place: Katie Hartsuff
Second place: Morgan Currier
Draft horses at halter
First place: Emily Shettler
Ponies at halter
First place: Morgan Currier
Second place: Kendall Mallory
Third place: Mary Mallory
Light horses at halter, mares 2 to 5
First place: Heather Gaines
Second place: Stacy Conely-Mooney
Light horses at halter
mares 6 and older
First place: Katie Hartsuff
Second place: Samantha Sovis
Third place: Laura Pylman
Light horses at halter, geldings 2 to 5
First place: Samantha Sovis
Light horses at halter
geldings 6 and older
First place: Vicki Karrer
Second place: Kelsey Jarvinen
Third place: Samantha Sovis
Grand Champion: Katie Hartsuff
Reserve champion: Vicki Karrer
Fitting and showing walk trot
First place: Vicki Karrer
Second place: Jennie Shire
Third place: Bridget Spielman
Fitting and showing 19-39
First place: Heather Gaines
Second place: Kelsey Jarvinen
Third place: Katie Hartsuff
Fitting and showing 40 and over
First place: Mary Mallory
Grand Champion: Kelsey Jarvinen
Reserve champion: Vicki Karrer
English equitation 19-39
First place: Amanda Belen
Second place: Heather Gaines
Third place: Kelsey Jarvinen
English equitation 40 and over
First place: Kenda Robinson
Second place: Mary Mallory
Third place: Laura Meyer
English pleasure 19-39
First place: Heather Gaines
Second place: Amanda Belen
Third place: Kendall Mallory
English pleasure 40 and over
First place: Kenda Robinson
Second place: Mary Mallory
Third place: Laura Meyer
Dressage training level 2
First place: Kenda Robinson
Second place: Laura Meyer
Third place: Kendall Mallory
Hunter hack
First place: Kenda Robinson
Second place: Cali Robinson
Third place: Ashtyn Birchmeier
Hunter equitation
First place: Kenda Robinson
Second place: Ashtyn Birchmeier
Driving light horses and ponies
First place: Morgan Currier
Second place: Jennie Shire
Snaffle bit pleasure English or western
First place: Heather Gaines
Second place: Stacy Conely-Mooney
Walk trot equitation open
First place: Vicki Karrer
Second place: Marcie Spaleny
Third place: Jennie Shire
Western equitation 19-39
First place: Kelsey Jarvinen
Second place: Heather Gaines
Third place: Kendall Mallory
Western equitation 40 and over
First place: Mary Mallory
Second place: Kenda Robinson
Third place: Tim Spiess
Western pleasure walk trot open
First place: Vicki Karrer
Second place: Buddy Hart
Third place: Marcie Spaleny
Western pleasure 19-39
First place: Heather Gaines
Second place: Kelsey Jarvinen
Third place: Emily Shettler
Western pleasure 40 and over
First place: Kenda Robinson
Second place: Mary Mallory
Third place: Tim Spiess
Grand champion: Kelsey Jarvinen
Reserve champion: Amanda Belen
Discipline rail open
First place: Stacy Conely-Mooney
Second place: Heather Gaines
Third place: Kelsey Jarvinen
Reining
First place: Kelsey Jarvinen
Second place: Kenda Robinson
Western/English riding open
First place: Kelsey Jarvinen
Walk trot trail open
First place: Vicki Korrey
Second place: Bethany Hook
Third place: Jennie Shire
Trail open
First place: Heather Gaines
Western/English bareback equitation
First place: Kelsey Jarvinen
Pole bending
First place: Mary Mallory
Cloverleaf
First place: Laura Meyer
Indiana flag race
First place: Stacy Conely-Mooney
Speed and action
First place: Laura Meyer
Keyhole race
First place: Laura Meyer
Four corners
First place: Kelsey Jarvinen
