Peppers are among the most popular vegetables for the home garden, second only to tomatoes.
Sweet bell peppers have universal appeal, adding color and mild, sweet flavor to foods. Hot peppers can be used as spice or vegetable, offering a wide range of colors and varying intensity of heat.
Interest in hot peppers has burgeoned in recent years. Ethnic cuisines that use the hottest of peppers are more readily available in even smaller communities, television cooking shows demonstrate how to use them, and the internet puts recipes at our fingertips.
Peppers are members of the genus capsicum, which gave its name to the chemical compound that brings peppers their heat. Capsaicin is considered a superfood with all sorts of benefits, including weight loss, migraine and pain relief, reduction of inflammation, potential treatment for several types of cancer, and as a general antioxidant-rich immune system booster.
The Scoville Index for measuring heat in peppers was developed in 1912 by pharmacist Wilbur Scoville as he worked to create a heat-producing ointment. Based on taste, a panel of people were served a pepper and alcohol solution, which was then systematically diluted with sugar water until participants could no longer detect any heat. Each dilution cycle is a Scoville heat unit (SHU). In the years since, the process has moved from the human palate to the laboratory where the levels of capsaicin are measured — perhaps a blessing given the intensity of some of the current options. And incidentally, the antidote for capsaicin’s burning sensation is milk fat, so grab a glass of milk or bite of cottage cheese or ice cream to cool your palate.
In 2007, ghost pepper, or Naga Bhut Joloki was declared the hottest pepper on earth, at 1 million SHU. And in years since, it has been surpassed by Naga Viper in 2010 (1.35 million SHU), Trinidad Scorpion in 2012 (more than 2 million SHU), and the current record holder is Carolina Reaper at 2.2 million SHU. These peppers are so hot they are dangerous, and while they appeal to the daring, they do not have a practical place in most gardens.
Familiar favorites are easier choices for the home garden. Plenty of recipes call for habaneros (200,000 - 300,000 SHU), cayenne (35,000 SHU), jalapenos (3,500 - 20,500 SHU) or pimento peppers (100 - 500 SHU) and it is not difficult to find seed or plants for peppers in these classes.
And it is about more than heat. Peppers offer many complex flavors, some are thick-walled and add substance to foods, while others are thin and provide color and seasoning. In fact, flavorful but heat-free varieties are now available for Jalapeño (Coolapeño, Fooled You) and habanero (Habanada, Roulette).
Two factors determine the heat of a home-grown pepper.
Plant genetics set the upper limit of a pepper’s heat potential. Even within a type, such as jalapenos, individual varieties can offer options within the typical range. If the heat level is particularly important to how you will use and enjoy peppers in your cooking, a little research will help you get what you’re looking for.
Hot, dry, growing conditions concentrate those capsaicin compounds. Plants under stress will produce hotter fruit, and a long growing season will bring out not only more heat but more of the complex flavor compounds as the peppers mature on the plant. Conversely, ample rain, cooler temperatures and fertile growing conditions will produce plump peppers with less heat.
Our summers are often, but not always, hot, reliably humid, and have adequate rainfall — certainly wetter than regions like New Mexico or Texas known for producing a good, hot pepper. So, we can generally expect our home-grown hot peppers to have heat levels at the lower end of their rating range.
Peppers are versatile, flavorful and decorative both in the garden and in the kitchen.
