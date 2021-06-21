Spring ended Sunday just before midnight, and as summer begins, some tasks to consider.
Prune spring-flowering shrubs when they finish blooming. Lilacs, forsythia, quince, bridal wreath spirea and other early season bloomers develop their next crop of flower buds over the summer. If they need pruning, whether a drastic re-shaping or just a light trim, do it now so that your bloom display will not be diminished next spring.
Inspect hardy landscape plants for signs of pests or disease, especially ones that have had problems in the past. It’s best not to go spray-crazy and apply chemicals every time you see a bug or a spot on a leaf, but do keep an eye on things.
For example, I grow mildew-resistant tall garden phlox, so rarely experience fungal disease on those plants, but I can recognize the early signs of a mite infestation, where leaves become lighter green and take on a yellowish cast. If I spray an insecticidal soap at that stage, taking care to hit the undersides of the leaves, the problem is stopped and plants quickly outgrow the damage.
This is also the time of year when plant bugs take their toll. Seemingly overnight, robust, healthy growth turns brown at the tops of the plants. On closer inspection, you might see small beetles darting out of sight, and notice that the newest, most tender growth is speckled with brown dots. Plant bugs pierce the leaf surface, inject an enzyme that digests the plant tissue, and then suck it out, leaving behind a tiny, round, dried out spot. Many insects repeating the process cause browned and burned foliage. Usually the plants will grow faster than the insects can work, and look fine in a week or so. But if the damage seems to be increasing, use a dose of insecticidal soap here as well.
Fortunately, most of these problems are affecting plants that are not yet blooming, so there is little or no chance of affecting bees or other pollinators with your spray.
Fertilize established hardy plants if they need it. A granular, time-release product is easy to apply, and can be used on any healthy, actively growing plants that seem to need a boost. Sickly or stressed plants should not be fed until they start to recover. New transplants don’t need feeding, though you can use slow-acting organic options like egg shells, fish emulsion and bone meal that will break down slowly and be available when plants need them.
Give annual flowers and vegetable seedlings or transplants a couple of weeks to get established after planting, and then begin fertilizing regularly with a water soluble product. If you bought pre-planted combos or hanging baskets, you can start feeding right away, at the frequency recommended on product package.
Pinch mums, asters and other later-blooming plants that you might want to encourage to grow bushier, shorter and have more blooms. You can take off just the tips of the branches, or cut back plants by half. Around July fourth, you can pinch again, removing half of the growth above the first pinch, just above a set of leaves.
Get caught up on weeding now before things really take off. Refresh mulch on flower beds and landscape plantings to suppress new weeds and hold in soil moisture. To prevent new weeds in tilled soil apply a pre-emergent herbicide like Preen or corn gluten to prevent any seeds from germinating.
Last but not least, pause frequently to enjoy the garden and take in the sounds, scents and sights of nature.
