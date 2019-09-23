You may notice vibrant purple, pink, sky blue and white flowers blooming along the roadsides, even after a frost.
These are asters, native wildflowers holding their own against the aggressive Queen Anne’s lace, spotted knapweed and chicory, and looking good alongside fellow native goldenrod. Tough, durable, and certainly showy, asters provide excellent late-season color for the garden as well.
New England asters (Aster novae-angliae) can grow from 3 to 5 feet tall, crowned with masses of full, many petaled flowers in deep purple or occasionally pink.
New York asters are similar, but overall more petite, reaching 1 to 3 feet tall, with slightly smaller, more dainty flowers. Heath and calico asters have long arching sprays of tiny white flowers — perfect as filler for late season bouquets. Sky blue, smooth, and aromatic asters bring true blue flowers.
Most of the popular garden asters are hybrids of the New England and New York aster. Flowers are full and lush like the New England species, but with the more compact and manageable form of the New York.
My personal favorite is a tall selection named Alma Potschke, with profuse, intense pink flowers on four foot stems. But it can be difficult to find the taller varieties in the garden centers. I’m sure part of the reason is that the plants grow large and bloom late, posing a challenge to keep looking good through the summer garden shopping season.
More significant, asters have a bad habit. As the upper part of the plant branches and flower buds begin to form, the lower leaves on the plants are no longer needed, and turn brown and ugly. This happens in the garden center and garden alike.
I prevent this from being a problem in my garden by pinching back the outer portion of the plants in early summer, which keeps those stems shorter and delays their flowering. When the main or center area of the plant blooms, the outer, shorter stems hide the ugly foliage.
Any bad foliage on the pinched portion of the plant is masked by its own flowers.
If this seems like a lot of bother, simply choose one of those shorter hybrids. Purple Dome is one of the best, reaching only 18 to 24 inches tall, and is naturally branching — hiding its own base foliage when it begins to bud and bloom. Other classic varieties range from 8 to 18 inches tall and offer flowers from soft blue to deep purple, myriad shades of pink and white.
Your best bet for a long-lived garden aster is to buy green plants early in the season, or do your shopping in the perennial section of the garden center.
Many stores offer a great selection of compact blooming asters in fall plant displays, but it’s best to consider them a fall decoration.
Like mums that are sold in full bloom this time of year and later, it can be a challenge to get them to survive the winter.
This isn’t to say you shouldn’t try some, and enjoy the vibrant color for the season. But understand that in order to give you that beautiful mounded plant, smothered with flowers in the perfect timing, plants are pushed hard.
Busy flowering instead of growing roots and establishing themselves, plants may not complete their natural process for shutting down to prepare for the winter season.
That said, the plants are perennial, and may come back next spring and many more. I usually get close to a 50 percent survival rate, and could probably do better if I mulched them with cut evergreen boughs after the holidays.
Asters also attract butterflies and are extremely tolerant of heavy wet soils in winter and spring — well worth adding to your garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.