Orchids that can complement your garden

Orchids have a reputation for being prima donnas, exotic beauties that are a joy to behold but high maintenance and difficult to please. This can be true for many of the tropical orchids, but fortunately for us, there are a few species that are not only garden hardy in our Zone 5 Michigan winters, but are surprisingly easy to grow.
Hardy orchids are terrestrial, meaning they grow in the ground, rather than tucked in the crevices of tree bark like their tropical cousins. The most prized of our native species are the lady’s slipper orchids (Cypripedium). Large flowers feature a ‘lip’ shaped like a fat-toed ballet slipper, often with contrasting petals that form a hood above the opening of the ‘slipper’ and two matching spirals that frame either side.
Showy lady’s slippers (Cypripedium reginae) are the most sought after, but also the most fussy. Clear baby-pink slippers are accented with white petals for a stunning effect. Plants are endangered in the wild, expensive and difficult to find in the nursery. They like an alkaline soil, found in nature at the edge of a fen—similar to a bog, but spring or stream-fed and with a neutral to high pH. (A true bog is acidic and usually fed by rainwater). If you are fortunate enough have these conditions in your landscape, you must try these plants, but for the rest of us it is better to cut our teeth on the easier options.
I have not been brave enough to try showy lady slippers in my own garden, but I have had great success with a near relative, the large yellow lady’s slipper (Cypripedium parviflorum pubescens). This plant has lemon-yellow slippers that are nicely complimented by bronzed petals. Plants form 20-inch clumps with broad, attractive foliage that continues to look good until frost.
Ideally this species would prefer to grow in alkaline soil near a swamp or fen, but plants are tolerant of a wide range of soil pH and moisture levels, and soil types from sandy to clay. Fortunately for me, it seems to be quite happy in the bright shade at the edge of a large silver maple. I don’t fuss with the water, either, just running the sprinkler when some of the more sensitive perennials start to flag.
The large yellow lady’s slipper is easier to find than the showy lady’s slipper, but can be nearly as expensive. I’ve seen some new hybrids featured in mail order catalogs, promising colors similar to the showy lady’s slipper, but with the more durable nature of the yellow slipper orchids. I am looking forward to the day those are available in the garden centers.
Inexpensive, easy to find and easy to grow is the Chinese ground orchid (Bletilla striata). This is a great orchid to start with. I found mine in the spring bulb rack at Meijer a few years ago, and planted them in the dry shade at the edge of a flower bed under a Norway maple. They’ve performed well for many years, including recent extreme cold winters and now almost full sun exposure following an unfortunate severe pruning of the maple.
Flowers are small (just over an inch wide) but abundant, in shades of rosy pink on stalks 12 to 18 inches tall. White and yellow forms are also available, but more difficult to find. I would grow the plant for its leaves alone, upright arching straps about an inch wide, green with a fine crisp white edge.
Hardy orchids bring an exotic element to the garden, but there is no obligation to confess how easy it is.
