CORUNNA — The Owosso Garden Club begins will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Shiawassee St.
The meeting will include a Halloween party.
Kathy Runyan will present a program on “Plants and Folklore For The Halloween Season.” Participants are invited to attend in costume. Prizes will be awarded.
The event is open to the public. For more information, call Runyan at (989) 723-5884.
