Yearling and under halter

First place: Autumn Merrihew

Second place: Ashley Abrams

Donkey and mule halter

First place: Desire Knoblauch

Second place: Raven Shire

Third place: Casey Hulbert

Pony halter

First place: Kennadee Robinson

Second place: Bethany Jablonski

Third place: Cara Henderson

Miniature horse halter

First place: Casey Hulbert

Second place: Koen Lantz

Third place: Samantha Knoblauch

Stock type halter (2-8 mares)

First place: Ashtyn Lantz

Second place: Jorie Barrett

Stock type halter (9 and over mares)

First place: Barett Yoho

Second place: Brynley Hay

Third place: Sydney Cairns

Stock type halter (2-8 geldings)

First place: Ian Klein

Second place: Kendall Shettler

Third place: Maddie Daenzer

Stock type halter (9 and over geldings)

First place: Barett Yoho

Second place: Brynley Hay

Third place: Sydney Cairns

Morgans, Arabians and saddlebreds, fine breeds (mares)

First place: Reagan Gentner

Second place: Madison Deal

Third place: Jessica Belen

Morgans, Arabians and saddlebreds fine breeds (geldings)

First place: Malary Thorsby

Second place: Haylee-Ann Koc

Third place: Evelyn Harrand

Color breeds halter (2-8 mares)

First place: Abigail Kalmar

Color breeds halter (9 and over mares)

First place: Madison Chmiko

Second place: Kennedy Peplinski

Color breeds halter (2-8 geldings)

First place: Abigail Kalmar

Color breeds halter (

9 and over geldings)

First place: Raven Shire

Second place: Bailey Spaleny

Third place: Amara Jackson

Grand champion halter: Abigail Kalmar

Reserve grand champion halter: Reagan Gentner

Walk-trot western

fitting and showing 17-21

First place: Jorie Barrett

Second place: Raven Shire

Walk-trot western 14-16

First place: Olivia Phillips

Walk-trot western 12-13

First place: Gabrielle Summer

Second place: Gracie Meyer

Third place: Ashtyn Lantz

Walk-trot western 8-11

First place: Isabelle Sumner

Second place: Zoie Klein

Third place: Miley Spiess

Western fitting and showing 17-21

First place: Avianna Jackson

Second place: Sydney Cairns

Third place: Ashley Abrams

Western fitting and showing 14-16

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Baylie Villani

Third place: Adele Jones

Western western

fitting and showing 12-13

First place: Grace Spiess

Second place: Hannah Hart

Third place: Barett Yoho

Western western

fitting and showing 8-11

First place: Kayla Hook

Western novice western

fitting and showing 8-21

First place: Angel Litomisky

Second place: Bethany Jablonski

Walk-trot English

fitting and showing 12-13

First place: Lauren Gentner

Walk-trot English

fitting and showing 8-11

First place: Madison Deal

Second place: Koen Gentner

Third place: Autumn Gentner

English fitting and showing 17-21

First place: Brynley Hay

Second place: Madison Chmiko

Third place: Cara Henderson

English 14-16

First place: Jaxon Smith

Second place: Madison Bradley

Third place: Samantha Snider

English 12-13

First place: Sierra Smith

Second place: Tayloe Spielman

Third place: William Shubitowski

English novice 8-21

First place: Reagan Gentner

Senior Grand champion fitting and showing: Sydney Cairns

Senior Reserve grand champion fitting and showing: Brynley Hay

Intermediate Grand champion fitting and showing: Kennedy Peplinski

Intermediate Reserve grand champion fitting and showing: Jaxon Smith

Junior Grand champion fitting and showing: Gabrielle Sumner

Junior Reserve grand champion fitting and showing: Barett Yoho

Snaffle bit English pleasure 5 and under (8-21)

First place: Reagan Gentner

Snaffle bit western pleasure (8-21)

First place: Kendall Shettler

Mini Horse Showmanship

First place: Casey Hulbert

Second place: Desire Knoblauch

Third place: Koen Lantz

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.