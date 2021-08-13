Yearling and under halter
First place: Autumn Merrihew
Second place: Ashley Abrams
Donkey and mule halter
First place: Desire Knoblauch
Second place: Raven Shire
Third place: Casey Hulbert
Pony halter
First place: Kennadee Robinson
Second place: Bethany Jablonski
Third place: Cara Henderson
Miniature horse halter
First place: Casey Hulbert
Second place: Koen Lantz
Third place: Samantha Knoblauch
Stock type halter (2-8 mares)
First place: Ashtyn Lantz
Second place: Jorie Barrett
Stock type halter (9 and over mares)
First place: Barett Yoho
Second place: Brynley Hay
Third place: Sydney Cairns
Stock type halter (2-8 geldings)
First place: Ian Klein
Second place: Kendall Shettler
Third place: Maddie Daenzer
Stock type halter (9 and over geldings)
First place: Barett Yoho
Second place: Brynley Hay
Third place: Sydney Cairns
Morgans, Arabians and saddlebreds, fine breeds (mares)
First place: Reagan Gentner
Second place: Madison Deal
Third place: Jessica Belen
Morgans, Arabians and saddlebreds fine breeds (geldings)
First place: Malary Thorsby
Second place: Haylee-Ann Koc
Third place: Evelyn Harrand
Color breeds halter (2-8 mares)
First place: Abigail Kalmar
Color breeds halter (9 and over mares)
First place: Madison Chmiko
Second place: Kennedy Peplinski
Color breeds halter (2-8 geldings)
First place: Abigail Kalmar
Color breeds halter (
9 and over geldings)
First place: Raven Shire
Second place: Bailey Spaleny
Third place: Amara Jackson
Grand champion halter: Abigail Kalmar
Reserve grand champion halter: Reagan Gentner
Walk-trot western
fitting and showing 17-21
First place: Jorie Barrett
Second place: Raven Shire
Walk-trot western 14-16
First place: Olivia Phillips
Walk-trot western 12-13
First place: Gabrielle Summer
Second place: Gracie Meyer
Third place: Ashtyn Lantz
Walk-trot western 8-11
First place: Isabelle Sumner
Second place: Zoie Klein
Third place: Miley Spiess
Western fitting and showing 17-21
First place: Avianna Jackson
Second place: Sydney Cairns
Third place: Ashley Abrams
Western fitting and showing 14-16
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Baylie Villani
Third place: Adele Jones
Western western
fitting and showing 12-13
First place: Grace Spiess
Second place: Hannah Hart
Third place: Barett Yoho
Western western
fitting and showing 8-11
First place: Kayla Hook
Western novice western
fitting and showing 8-21
First place: Angel Litomisky
Second place: Bethany Jablonski
Walk-trot English
fitting and showing 12-13
First place: Lauren Gentner
Walk-trot English
fitting and showing 8-11
First place: Madison Deal
Second place: Koen Gentner
Third place: Autumn Gentner
English fitting and showing 17-21
First place: Brynley Hay
Second place: Madison Chmiko
Third place: Cara Henderson
English 14-16
First place: Jaxon Smith
Second place: Madison Bradley
Third place: Samantha Snider
English 12-13
First place: Sierra Smith
Second place: Tayloe Spielman
Third place: William Shubitowski
English novice 8-21
First place: Reagan Gentner
Senior Grand champion fitting and showing: Sydney Cairns
Senior Reserve grand champion fitting and showing: Brynley Hay
Intermediate Grand champion fitting and showing: Kennedy Peplinski
Intermediate Reserve grand champion fitting and showing: Jaxon Smith
Junior Grand champion fitting and showing: Gabrielle Sumner
Junior Reserve grand champion fitting and showing: Barett Yoho
Snaffle bit English pleasure 5 and under (8-21)
First place: Reagan Gentner
Snaffle bit western pleasure (8-21)
First place: Kendall Shettler
Mini Horse Showmanship
First place: Casey Hulbert
Second place: Desire Knoblauch
Third place: Koen Lantz
