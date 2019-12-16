Winter weather has arrived, and we’ve had to trade in our spade and trowel for a snow shovel and windshield scrapers.
We’d like to think that our garden plants are slumbering peacefully beneath the snow, but in truth they are hunkered down, losing a little ground with every harsh blow and temporary thaw. The hardy plants are those with enough reserves to last until spring, and enough defenses to resist being tricked into waking too early.
One of the challenges they face is tissue damage from the de-icing salts we use to protect against slips and falls. Shrubs and trees are the most at-risk, since their branches, buds and evergreen leaves are exposed directly to salt spray. The salt can cause a direct chemical burn or be absorbed into tissues and disrupt the plant’s natural defenses against freezing.
Salt indirectly challenges all types of plants, from shrubs and trees to perennials and even annuals, through the damage it causes to the soil. As it accumulates, it affects the way soil particles hold together, making the soil less permeable to water, compacted and hard to dig. Compaction tends to be a problem in heavy traffic areas anyway, so the de-icing salts just add to the problem.
Fortunately, there are some simple options to improve the odds for the plants.
Use de-icers with calcium chloride instead of sodium chloride (table or rock salt). These continue to work at lower temperatures than rock salt, and only about one third as much is needed to get the same results.
Use less de-icer by pairing it with traction enhancers like coarse builders sand or ashes.
Clear the walk before applying the de-icer. You’ll need less.
Look for other earth-friendly de-icers, such as magnesium chloride or calcium magnesium acetate.
Roadside shrubs and trees are exposed to road salt, generally a blend of rock salt with some additives to make it free-flowing. Aside from putting up a protective barrier to shield the plants from spray, the best option in these situations is to choose salt-tolerant plants.
Salt-tolerant evergreens include Colorado blue spruce, arborvitae, mugho pine, junipers and yews. Many varieties are available, providing a range of sizes and growth habits from rounded shrubs to tall trees for a windbreak or screen.
More selection is available in deciduous plants, since only the buds and bark are exposed. Ginkgo, honeylocust, white oak, river birch, Japanese tree lilac and honeylocust are good, readily available choices. Native, large-growing trees such as catalpa, black walnut, Kentucky coffee tree, horse chestnuts and hickory are also tolerant, but are more difficult to work into a small landscape.
Shrubs with tolerance include barberry, butterfly bush, Siberian peashrub, burning bush, potentilla and pussy willow. Perennials have an advantage of disappearing below the soil for the winter. This makes them a good choice.
Consider low-growing sea thrift armeria, blanket flower gaillardia, cranesbill geranium, candytuft and silver-leaved garden pinks and cheddar pinks. Taller or mid-border plants include yarrow, veronica, sea holly, artemisia, Russian sage, Jupiter’s beard, artemisia and daylily.
Suitable ornamental grasses include including miscanthus, fescue, fountain grass, northern sea oats, bluestem grass and switch grass.
Annuals are much less limited, since they only have to deal with affected soil. For in-ground planting, petunia, moss rose, flowering vinca, pentas and coleus are tolerant of soil salinity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.