As a horticulturist, I prefer to use a plant’s scientific name. It’s clean, clinical and there is little opportunity for miscommunication.
On the other hand, common names can be fun. Old-fashioned garden plants have interesting names that hint of history and folklore.
New plant introductions often are more about marketing, and I’ve observed that in our increasingly global marketplace use of the common names is slowly disappearing. If a tag or a catalog is being distributed across the country — or even the world via the internet — the colloquial, regional names for a plant simply don’t work. A more universal term must be used, or communication doesn’t happen, because those mass markets aren’t built to cater to individual regions.
But common names persist for good reasons, not the least of which is that the scientific names are often real tongue twisters. Extremely popular plants with simple scientific names tend to use the genus name for the common term. Petunia and Impatiens are the most recognized examples, but Hosta is a close third. When is the last time you heard someone talk about a plantain lily or funkia? Both are supposedly common names for Hosta. Even purple coneflower, with its popularity both as a garden flower and an herb, is equally well-known by its genus Echinacea.
Pigsqueak is one of my favorite old-fashioned common names. It is used for Bergenia cordifolia, a semi-evergreen perennial with broad, flat leaves and clusters of pink flowers in early spring. Why pigsqueak? Reach down and grab a leaf with one hand, and rub your fingers repeatedly over the leaf surface, pressing against your thumb beneath it. After a few strokes you’ll hear sounds like the grunting and squeaking of like a pig. There is even a demonstration on YouTube.com.
The word “bane” means “causing misery or death,” and is an indication of the potentially dangerous nature of certain plants. As a matter of common sense, I’d keep any plant with “bane” in its name away from children or pets that are likely to eat it.
Wolfsbane monkshood (Aconitum lycoctonum) is a very toxic plant if ingested, and the derivatives of any aconitum species, aconite, is the mysterious poison in more than one Greek tragedy or murder-mystery. I can envision ancient European peoples carrying roots in a bag around their neck as a protection against hungry wolves.
More entertaining is Leopard’s bane (Doronicum), a pretty yellow spring-blooming daisy native to Europe and western Asia. I smile at the thought of ice-age tribesmen carrying a bouquet of daisies to fend off leopards, but I found an academic reference that offers a less comical view. Apparently the leaves were boiled to make a poison for hunter’s arrow tips.
Another common term is “wort,” which is an old English word for a plant, herb or vegetable used for food or medicine. It remains part of some common names as a hint to early uses and beliefs about the plants. Lungwort (Pulmonaria) is legacy from the ancient doctrine of signatures, which included a belief that a plant resembling a part of the anatomy had medicinal properties for that part. The broad, elongated white-spotted leaves of this plant were thought to resemble the lung and used to treat pulmonary ailments. Liverwort (Hepatica), spleenwort (Asplenium) and toothwort (Dentaria) speak for themselves. It is now believed many of these plants are important in herbal medicine, and that the comparisons were really about helping herbalist-in- training remember her lessons.
While common names may be less common today, they are entertaining nonetheless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.