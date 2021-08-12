Supreme Champion of show

Alana Thomas, Nigerian dwarf

Boer

Senior doe kid

First place: Savannah Benn

Second place: Andrew Naranjo

Unfreshened yearling

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Second place: Andrew Naranjo

Third place: Savannah Benn

Junior champion doe

First place: Savannah Benn

Junior Reserve champion doe

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Adult, 2 years and under

First place: Bristol Martindale

Adult, 3 and 4 years

First place: Savannah Benn

Senior champion: Savannah Benn

Reserve champion: Bristol Martindale

Grand Champion: Savannah Benn

Reserve champion: Savannah Benn

Best three females

Savannah Benn

Exhibitors herd

Savannah Benn

Best bred

Savannah Benn

Pygmy

Junior doe kid

First place: Vance Otto

Unfreshened jr. yearling doe

First place: Abbey Angst

Junior champion doe

First place: Vance Otto

Reserve champion doe

First place: Abbey Angst

2 years old

First place: Vance Otto

Second place: Grant Oginsky

Third place: Taylor Throne

3-5 years old

First place: Abbey Angst

Second place: Aubrey Rosser

Third place: Abbey Angst

5 years and over

First place: Paul Hendzel

Second place: Abbey Angst

Third place: Marc Hendzel

Senior champion doe

First place: Paul Hendzel

Reserve Senior champion doe

First place: Vance Otto

Grand champion doe

First place: Paul Hendzel

Reserve grand champion doe

First place: Vance Otto

Dam and daughter

First place: Vance Otto

Second place: Abbey Angst

Exhibitor’s herd

First place: Aubrey Rosser

Second place: Abbey Angst

Third place: Vance Otto

Best bred

First place: Vance Otto

Second place: Vance Otto

Wether 1 and 2 years

First place: Abbey Angst

Second place: Grant Oginsky

Third place: Taylor Throne

Wether 3-5 years

First place: Easton Rosser

Second place: Vance Otto

Wether 5 years and older

First place: Aubrey Rosser

Second place: Aubrey Rosser

Grand Champion Wether

Abbey Angst

Reserve champion Wether

Aubrey Rosser

Dairy Goat Breeds

Toggenburg

Milker, 5 years and older

First place: Ava Morrison

Dry doe

First place: Ava Morrison

Senior champion: Ava Morrison

Reserve champion: Ava Morrison

Junior kid

First place: Ava Morrison

Junior champion doe

Ava Morrsion

Junior Reserve champion doe

Ava Morrison

Grand Champion: Ava Morrison

Reserve Champion: Ava Morrison

Best udder in milk

Ava Morrison

Dam and daughter

Ava Morrison

Exhibitor’s herd

Ava Morrison

Best bred

Ava Morrison

Recorded Grade

Milker, 5 years and older

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Second place: Jacob Kast

Senior champion:

Andrew Naranjo

Senior Reserve champion: Jacob Kast

Junior kid

First place: Jacob Kast

Unfreshened doe

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Junior champion doe

Andrew Naranjo

Junior Reserve champion doe

Jacob Kast

Grand Champion: Andrew Naranjo

Reserve Champion: Jacob Kast

Best udder in milk

Andrew Naranjo

Dam and daughter

Jacob Kast

Produce of dam

Andrew Naranjo

Best bred

Andrew Naranjo

Nubian

Milker, 3 years

First place: Jacob Kast

Milker, 4 years

First place: Jacob Kast

Dry doe

First place: Ayla Drake

Second place: Ayla Drake

Third place: Andrew Naranjo

Senior champion: Jacob Kast

Reserve champion: Jacob Kast

Junior kid

First place: Jacob Kast

Second place: Jacob Kast

Senior kid

First place: Ayla Drake

Junior champion doe

Ayla Drake

Junior Reserve champion doe

Jacob Kast

Grand Champion: Jacob Kast

Reserve Champion: Jacob Kast

Best udder in milk

Jacob Kast

Dam and daughter

Jacob Kast

Exhibitor’s herd

Jacob Kast

Best bred

Ayla Drake

Alpine

Yearling milker, under 2 years

First place: Jacob Kast

Milker, 3 years

First place: Jacob Kast

Dry doe

First place: Ayden Drake

Senior champion: Jacob Kast

Reserve champion: Jacob Kast

Junior kid

First place: Jacob Kast

Second place: Jacob Kast

Unfreshened doe

First place: Ayden Drake

Junior champion doe

Ayden Drake

Junior Reserve champion doe

Jacob Kast

Grand Champion: Jacob Kast

Reserve Champion: Jacob Kast

Best udder in milk

Jacob Kast

Dam and daughter

Jacob Kast

Exhibitor’s herd

Jacob Kast

Best bred

Jacob Kast

Saanen

Dry doe

First place: Grayson Maynard

Senior champion: Grayson Maynard

Grand Champion: Grayson Maynard

Nigerian Dwarf

Milker, 2 years, under 3

First place: Alana Thomas

Second place: Aubrey Demeritt

Milker, 3 years

First place: Clara Henry

Milker, 4 years

First place: Nathan Thomas

Milker, 5 years and older

First place: Alana Thomas

Second place: Clara Henry

Dry doe

First place: Clara Henry

Senior champion: Alana Thomas

Senior champion: Clara Henry

Junior kid

First place: Nathan Thomas

Intermediate kid

First place: Peyton Luft

Second place: Alana Thomas

Third place: Nathan Thomas

Unfreshened doe

First place: Nathan Thomas

Second place: Audrey Turnwald

Third place: Paige Turnwald

Junior champion: doe

Nathan Thomas

Junior Reserve champion doe

Peyton Luft

Grand Champion: Alana Thomas

Reserve Champion: Clara Henry

Best udder in milk

Alana Thomas

Dam and daughter

Nathan Thomas

Exhibitor’s herd

Nathan Thomas

Produce of dam

Alana Thomas

Best bred

Nathan Thomas

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.