Supreme Champion of show
Alana Thomas, Nigerian dwarf
Boer
Senior doe kid
First place: Savannah Benn
Second place: Andrew Naranjo
Unfreshened yearling
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Second place: Andrew Naranjo
Third place: Savannah Benn
Junior champion doe
First place: Savannah Benn
Junior Reserve champion doe
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Adult, 2 years and under
First place: Bristol Martindale
Adult, 3 and 4 years
First place: Savannah Benn
Senior champion: Savannah Benn
Reserve champion: Bristol Martindale
Grand Champion: Savannah Benn
Reserve champion: Savannah Benn
Best three females
Savannah Benn
Exhibitors herd
Savannah Benn
Best bred
Savannah Benn
Pygmy
Junior doe kid
First place: Vance Otto
Unfreshened jr. yearling doe
First place: Abbey Angst
Junior champion doe
First place: Vance Otto
Reserve champion doe
First place: Abbey Angst
2 years old
First place: Vance Otto
Second place: Grant Oginsky
Third place: Taylor Throne
3-5 years old
First place: Abbey Angst
Second place: Aubrey Rosser
Third place: Abbey Angst
5 years and over
First place: Paul Hendzel
Second place: Abbey Angst
Third place: Marc Hendzel
Senior champion doe
First place: Paul Hendzel
Reserve Senior champion doe
First place: Vance Otto
Grand champion doe
First place: Paul Hendzel
Reserve grand champion doe
First place: Vance Otto
Dam and daughter
First place: Vance Otto
Second place: Abbey Angst
Exhibitor’s herd
First place: Aubrey Rosser
Second place: Abbey Angst
Third place: Vance Otto
Best bred
First place: Vance Otto
Second place: Vance Otto
Wether 1 and 2 years
First place: Abbey Angst
Second place: Grant Oginsky
Third place: Taylor Throne
Wether 3-5 years
First place: Easton Rosser
Second place: Vance Otto
Wether 5 years and older
First place: Aubrey Rosser
Second place: Aubrey Rosser
Grand Champion Wether
Abbey Angst
Reserve champion Wether
Aubrey Rosser
Dairy Goat Breeds
Toggenburg
Milker, 5 years and older
First place: Ava Morrison
Dry doe
First place: Ava Morrison
Senior champion: Ava Morrison
Reserve champion: Ava Morrison
Junior kid
First place: Ava Morrison
Junior champion doe
Ava Morrsion
Junior Reserve champion doe
Ava Morrison
Grand Champion: Ava Morrison
Reserve Champion: Ava Morrison
Best udder in milk
Ava Morrison
Dam and daughter
Ava Morrison
Exhibitor’s herd
Ava Morrison
Best bred
Ava Morrison
Recorded Grade
Milker, 5 years and older
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Second place: Jacob Kast
Senior champion:
Andrew Naranjo
Senior Reserve champion: Jacob Kast
Junior kid
First place: Jacob Kast
Unfreshened doe
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Junior champion doe
Andrew Naranjo
Junior Reserve champion doe
Jacob Kast
Grand Champion: Andrew Naranjo
Reserve Champion: Jacob Kast
Best udder in milk
Andrew Naranjo
Dam and daughter
Jacob Kast
Produce of dam
Andrew Naranjo
Best bred
Andrew Naranjo
Nubian
Milker, 3 years
First place: Jacob Kast
Milker, 4 years
First place: Jacob Kast
Dry doe
First place: Ayla Drake
Second place: Ayla Drake
Third place: Andrew Naranjo
Senior champion: Jacob Kast
Reserve champion: Jacob Kast
Junior kid
First place: Jacob Kast
Second place: Jacob Kast
Senior kid
First place: Ayla Drake
Junior champion doe
Ayla Drake
Junior Reserve champion doe
Jacob Kast
Grand Champion: Jacob Kast
Reserve Champion: Jacob Kast
Best udder in milk
Jacob Kast
Dam and daughter
Jacob Kast
Exhibitor’s herd
Jacob Kast
Best bred
Ayla Drake
Alpine
Yearling milker, under 2 years
First place: Jacob Kast
Milker, 3 years
First place: Jacob Kast
Dry doe
First place: Ayden Drake
Senior champion: Jacob Kast
Reserve champion: Jacob Kast
Junior kid
First place: Jacob Kast
Second place: Jacob Kast
Unfreshened doe
First place: Ayden Drake
Junior champion doe
Ayden Drake
Junior Reserve champion doe
Jacob Kast
Grand Champion: Jacob Kast
Reserve Champion: Jacob Kast
Best udder in milk
Jacob Kast
Dam and daughter
Jacob Kast
Exhibitor’s herd
Jacob Kast
Best bred
Jacob Kast
Saanen
Dry doe
First place: Grayson Maynard
Senior champion: Grayson Maynard
Grand Champion: Grayson Maynard
Nigerian Dwarf
Milker, 2 years, under 3
First place: Alana Thomas
Second place: Aubrey Demeritt
Milker, 3 years
First place: Clara Henry
Milker, 4 years
First place: Nathan Thomas
Milker, 5 years and older
First place: Alana Thomas
Second place: Clara Henry
Dry doe
First place: Clara Henry
Senior champion: Alana Thomas
Senior champion: Clara Henry
Junior kid
First place: Nathan Thomas
Intermediate kid
First place: Peyton Luft
Second place: Alana Thomas
Third place: Nathan Thomas
Unfreshened doe
First place: Nathan Thomas
Second place: Audrey Turnwald
Third place: Paige Turnwald
Junior champion: doe
Nathan Thomas
Junior Reserve champion doe
Peyton Luft
Grand Champion: Alana Thomas
Reserve Champion: Clara Henry
Best udder in milk
Alana Thomas
Dam and daughter
Nathan Thomas
Exhibitor’s herd
Nathan Thomas
Produce of dam
Alana Thomas
Best bred
Nathan Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.