SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Beef market animals to be shown at the 2021 Shiawassee County Fair, Aug. 8-14, must be owned by the exhibitor and be in the exhibitor’s possession by Feb. 15, fair officials said.
Animal check-in will be online this year. All exhibitors must complete the online Google form to enroll their animal for the fair. Every calf must have an RFID tag in its ear to complete the form.
Complete the Google form at forms.gle/c6td6ksDkXNEVoMK9.
Forms must be completed and submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Each exhibitor may tag up to three animals. Families may tag animals as family projects with all children’s names listed.
Animals that have not been enrolled will not be eligible to show. In-person animal tagging will not take place this year.
Email scasbeef@gmail.com for more information.
