Gardening requires an assortment of supplies and tools, and over the course of the summer mine tend to get scattered. It’s time to get organized and put them away for the season before the snow flies.
Sort through any accumulated plastic pots from the season’s plant purchases and save the ones in good condition in sizes that will be used later. I re-use cell packs and small pots for seed starting or rooting cuttings during the winter. Larger containers are useful for potting up perennial divisions to share with friends or donate to plant sales. I grow my houseplants in these basic nursery pots as well — and dress them up by nesting into a decorative pot that also serves to protect indoor surfaces. With a good inventory of cleaned, sorted and stacked pots in various sizes, it is a quick errand to duck out to the shed when I need something.
Powdered garden products like Sevin dust and fertilizers can be stored in unheated spaces, since they will be unaffected by freezing temperatures. Freezing will damage liquid products, causing them to separate or altering the chemicals and making them less effective. Bottles may also be damaged by the liquid expanding as it freezes, resulting in hazardous leaks as the product thaws.
Store dry products in a sealed tote or canister to keep out humidity. Liquids should be brought to a frost-free storage space — I pile the bottles into a five-gallon bucket and take it down to the basement. I also carry down my collection of spray tanks. Some have product left in them, and even those that are empty may have residual moisture in the tubing that could cause damage if frozen.
Tools have a tendency to take up residence in the garden over the course of the season, and need to be gathered up, cleaned and put away for the winter. Rakes, hoes and digging forks congregate in the vegetable garden or next to the compost pile. Edging tools and shovels lean against the shed. Trowels, cultivators and other hand tools collect on my outdoor potting bench and garden carts.
Rinse any soil from the tools. Use a wire brush, steel wool or sandpaper to remove any rust from the cutting edge of hoes and shovels, and give them a few swipes with a file or whetstone to sharpen them so they will cut through the soil more effectively. The goal is to create a clean edge, not a razor-sharp blade. Apply a thin coat of mineral oil or WD-40 to protect and prevent any new rust from forming before spring.
Wooden handles also benefit from an application of linseed oil to protect and prevent cracking and splintering. Hang long-handled tools where they will not absorb moisture from contact with the ground or floor.
Cutting tools such as pruners, hedge clippers and loppers require a more detailed effort, sharpening the blades with a whetstone and cleaning and lubricating any moving parts.
Miscellaneous items can be sorted and organized so you’ll hit the ground running come spring.
I keep a stock of old bedsheets handy for a quick cover from a spring frost. A plastic tote will keep the mice from chewing them. Bundle plant supports such as waxed bamboo and plant cages. Stack wire baskets and plant trays. Collect sprinklers, water wands and hose guides. Organize washers, hose fittings, chemical measuring spoons, plant ties and labels into buckets or pots.
While you’re at it, take stock of anything that needs to be replaced or added to your tool kit — you may be asked if you have a Christmas wish list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.